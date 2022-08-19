Ford Celebrates S650 Mustang Reveal With Stampede Of Events

Anticipation is building for the reveal of the seventh-generation Mustang next month, and that excitement just shifted into high gear. During the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford announced that the S650 reveal is part of more than a week’s worth of festivities, dubbed The Stampede, which includes the opportunity for Mustang enthusiasts from across the country to be involved.

“The Stampede is a homecoming for Mustangs from across the country, and the world debut of the all-new, Ford Mustang,” says the company. “Join Mustang faithful, Ford employees, and global media for this historic event where Mustang was born and bred, Detroit.”

The covers will come off the S650 Mustang at Hart Plaza — which is the starting point of Woodward Avenue, America’s first paved road — on September 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT as part of the Detroit Auto Show.

“When we conceived the idea of an indoor-outdoor Detroit Auto Show, The Stampede was the kind of event we hoped and believed was possible,” said Rod Alberts, executive director, Detroit Auto Show. “We are proud to support Ford with what will be an absolutely iconic milestone, celebrating the heritage and future of the Mustang, as well as the global mobility industry, right here in Detroit.”

While Ford will stream the Mustang reveal across its social media channels, it is simply the centerpiece of several days’ worth of events, which kick off with six generations of Mustangs participating in The Drive Home. This road trip from Washington State to the Motor City kicks off at the LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington, and crosses through nine states with more than 12 stops along the way. It culminates with a gathering at Ford World Headquarters on September 14 and a cruise to The Stampede reveal event.

The week will continue with several events co-sponsored by Hagerty leading into the Detroit Concours weekend. For more information and to register for The Stampede events, point your browser right here.