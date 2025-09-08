Melling’s Retrofit Hydraulic-Roller Camshaft Is Ready To Rumble

For some hot rodders, a smooth idle is just plain boring. They want that rough, choppy sound that lets everyone know there’s something serious lurking under the hood. Melling Performance is leaning into that mindset with its new Class 4 Retro-Fit Camshaft (P/N 24407), a new grind for classic Ford 302 and 351 Windsor engines. This new camshaft is designed specifically for those seeking an aggressive attitude and a high-rpm powerband to match.

This billet steel hydraulic-roller cam is not for the faint of heart. With a duration of 224 degrees on the intake and 232 degrees on the exhaust (at 0.050-inch lift), and a healthy valve lift of 0.542 inch and 0.563 inch, respectively, Melling designed it to make power from 2,500 all the way to 6,000 rpm.

Melling is clear about the trade-offs for that kind of performance. The cam produces a rough idle and will not generate enough vacuum to operate power brakes, making it best suited for cars with a manual transmission or an automatic with a high-stall torque converter. Melling designed this Retro-Fit Camshaft with smart features for anyone doing a swap. It’s ground on a small base circle, making it compatible with the factory-style blocks in 1963-1995 Ford 302s and 1969-1996 351 Windsors.

In a significant and convenient design choice, this billet steel cam does not require a special bronze or melonized distributor gear, which avoids the headaches and expense during the installation. As this is a serious performance part, Melling notes that it isn’t computer-compatible. The company intends it for racing applications only, which means it is not California-compliant.

This camshaft is a great choice for anyone putting together a potent classic Ford for the street or strip. It offers a simple path to a proven, aggressive hydraulic-roller setup without some of the usual complications. For those looking to give their classic Ford V8 a nasty idle and a screaming top-end, this Melling Retro-Fit Camshaft is a compelling option.