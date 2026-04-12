Engine builders constantly search for ways to push their powerplants further without sacrificing reliability. Often, that means adding a power adder. For those inclined to pair supernatural aspiration with pushrod power, Trick Flow developed its 11R HD cylinder heads. They promise to feed the cylinders of your small-block Ford with ample flow to make big power and win races.

Trick Flow engineered these components to handle the extreme abuse of modern boost and nitrous setups. The company offers the design in a 227cc intake port and an efficient 205cc intake port. To ensure maximum durability, they loaded the assemblies with Manley severe-duty valves.

“This is the best performing hydraulic-roller pump gas cylinder head we have ever tested or developed,” Josh Cook, of Trick Flow, explained. The company’s engineers built these heads specifically for racers who need a rock-solid foundation for their power adders.

To complement these heads, Trick Flow also launched new five-axis-CNC-port-matched intake manifolds designed to pair perfectly with the Trick Flow 11R HD cylinder heads. Builders can grab these manifolds for 8.2- and 9.5-inch deck engines with or without fuel injector bungs.

Pairing the matched intake with the castings frees up an extra 15 to 20 horsepower. This exact combination is already dominating the track by powering Tess and Tony’s Fox Mustang to multiple victories.

The intake manifolds are available right now, and the cylinder heads should arrive shortly, so anyone looking to build a power-adder pushrod small-block Ford has a great new top-end option in the form of the Trick Flow 11R HD cylinder heads and matching intake manifold.