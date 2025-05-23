Safely Lift Your S650 Mustang With BMR’s Chassis Jacking Rails

If you’ve got a new 2024-or-later S650 Ford Mustang, you know how tricky it can be to jack it up for maintenance or upgrades without worrying about damaging those factory pinch welds. BMR Suspension offers a smart fix: bolt-on Chassis Jacking Rails made just for these new Mustangs, giving owners solid lift points and peace of mind. BMR Suspension’s Chassis Jacking Rails (PN CJR771; $$189.95) give S650 Mustang owners proper, dedicated spots to use a floor jack or safely place jack stands.

The big upside, according to BMR, is that these rails prevent owners from crushing the car’s pinch welds or bending the floor pans — common headaches when lifting modern unibody cars. BMR also says these beefy rails add some extra stiffness to the Mustang’s chassis. BMR makes these jacking rails from tough, heavy-duty 1×2-inch box steel tubing so they can take a beating and provide reliable support. They also designed them with a “super-low profile.” This thoughtful feature means owners still have plenty of room to get a jack and stand underneath, even if an S650 Mustang sits lower than stock. The company estimates installation takes about an hour, making it an easy upgrade for many enthusiasts.

BMR Suspension offers the jacking rails in either a durable red or black hammertone powder coat finish, which also shields the steel from the elements. True to BMR’s standards, these S650 Mustang Chassis Jacking Rails are designed and manufactured in the USA.

So, if you’re an S650 Mustang owner who likes to wrench on your own car, install upgrades, or just wants a safer and more convenient way to lift it, BMR’s new Chassis Jacking Rails look like a really useful addition. They offer solid, easy-to-use lift points that protect your car’s underbody and even help firm up the chassis a bit – good news for anyone looking to upgrade or simply maintain their modern Mustang.