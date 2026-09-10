Philadelphia Museum Seeks Fox Mustangs For October Exhibit

For those who grew up with the Fox Mustang or learned to love it later, these cars hold a special place in the hearts of enthusiasts. Simple, flexible, and fast, these cars changed the way the aftermarket catered to Fords, and their current prices are proof of their enduring popularity. Now, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum wants to celebrate Ford’s third-generation pony cars with a dedicated exhibit next month, and your car could be in it.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, museum is seeking examples for “Foxbody: The People’s Mustang,” running October 10–25, 2026. Rather than limiting the exhibit to pristine survivors, the museum wants to tell the broader story of the 1979–1993 Mustang and the enthusiasts who made these cars their own.

That means there is plenty of room for variety. The museum is looking for original and preserved examples, GTs, LX models, special editions, Saleens, Cobras, period-correct builds, competition cars, and thoughtfully modified street cars. In other words, this is an opportunity to show how diverse the Fox Mustang was during its 14-year run.

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is seeking 1979–1993 Mustangs for its “Foxbody: The People’s Mustang” exhibit, running October 10–25, 2026. The museum wants a broad mix of cars, including original survivors, GTs, LX models, special editions, Saleens, Cobras, period-correct builds, competition cars, and modified street Mustangs. (Photo Credit: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum)

“The inspiration to have the Fox-body exhibit this year was really two-fold,” William Murphy, Director of Communications / Digital Strategy at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, said. “First, we’ve never really explored them as an exhibit, and the second is that we went all in on American automotive programming as part of the 250th anniversary.”

The exhibit is a departure from the museum’s usual focus, but the Mustang has appeared in previous displays. Murphy noted that Mustangs were included in a Shelby exhibit earlier this year and the recent American Dream exhibit. The museum also displayed a Fox Mustang during a Don Garlits celebration several years ago.

Sharing The Stage

“The response has been great so far!” Murphy enthused. “We just announced, so it’s still early, but we’ve received a higher-than-average number of submissions up to this point. We’re really looking forward to seeing what the community brings forth!”

Selected vehicles will be displayed indoors at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum during the exhibition next month. Submission does not guarantee acceptance, with the museum evaluating each car based on historical significance, condition, originality, modifications, presentation, and its contribution to the overall story.

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum houses more than 75 historically significant cars assembled over five decades by the late Dr. Frederick Simeone. Built around “The Spirit of Competition,” the museum preserves and demonstrates significant racing sports cars while exploring how competition drives automotive innovation, technology, and progress. (Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum)

The exhibit will also overlap with an annual celebration at the museum, so the Foxes will share the stage with other Ford performance history.

“This exhibition will also be taking place during our annual Spirit of Competition celebration, which always draws a large crowd on its own,” Murphy added. “This year we’re honoring Chip Ganassi and will be demonstrating our GT40s and the prototype Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, so those cars will be on display during that program. Lots of Ford history in one place at one time.”

If you have a Fox Mustang that belongs in the exhibit, submit it for consideration through the museum’s vehicle submission process. Otherwise, mark October 10–25 on the calendar and check out “Foxbody: The People’s Mustang” at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum.