RTR Vehicles heads into the 2026 Formula Drift season with notable support in the form of O’Reilly Auto Parts as its title partner for reigning champion James Deane and the team’s Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD program.

“I am pumped for James Deane and the RTR Vehicles Drift Team to be welcoming O’Reilly to the fun,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., President and Founder of RTR Vehicles and two-time Formula Drift Champion, said. “We pride ourselves on aligning with brands that support and understand enthusiast culture. This partnership brings together longtime partner Pennzoil, the makers of the liquid gold we trust to deliver protection and reliability across our motorsports efforts, and automotive retail giant O’Reilly in a multiyear deal supporting James’s Formula Drift program. I cannot wait to see the success and excitement that comes from these epic brands joining forces.”

The front of the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD carries a clean, aggressive layout, with bold primary branding across the front fascia and red-and-white graphics drawing the eye toward the grille and splitter. Green accents trace the body lines, visually lowering the car as it dives into initiation. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

The sponsorship supports Deane as he returns to defend his title and pursue a sixth career Formula Drift championship, including a potential third straight crown with RTR. His 2026 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD debuts a revised livery that leans heavily on red, white, and green, giving the car a more aggressive visual identity while maintaining the trademark RTR vibe. Green accents play a defining role throughout the design, a subtle nod to Deane’s Irish roots without distracting from the car’s purpose-built demeanor.

From the rear, the red, white, and green scheme wraps the quarters and bumper to emphasize width and stability under throttle. Pennzoil branding remains visible through tire smoke, while the overall design stays clear and purposeful. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

“We’re beyond excited to team up with O’Reilly Auto Parts and the RTR Vehicles Drift Team,” Bree Sandlin, Vice President of Retail Sales for Shell Lubricants, said. “Our continued partnership with RTR is all about performance, passion, and pushing limits, and with James Deane behind the wheel of the O’Reilly Pennzoil Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD, fans can expect peak performance. We can’t wait to kick off the 2026 season together.”

Fans will get their first look at the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD in competition April 10-11 at Long Beach, California, where Deane and teammate Ben Hobson kick off the Formula Drift season.