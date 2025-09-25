Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Rad Mustang RTR Spec 5 Is An 870HP Tire Slayer

By Steve Turner September 25, 2025

Soon after Vaughn Gittin Jr. started slaying tires in Mustangs, he wanted to bring some of his signature Ready To Rock style to the storied pony car. That led to the launch of the Mustang RTR some 16 years ago. Today, RTR Vehicles revealed the ultimate manifestation of that vision to date, the limited edition 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5.

This Mustang embodies everything we stand for — confidence, capability, and our ‘Ready to Rock’ mindset… — Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

Setting the latest Spec 5 apart from its predecessors is its aggressive bodywork. For the first time, the company’s production program incorporates exposed carbon fiber and a fully integrated composite widebody. More than just for show, these lightweight materials reduce mass where it counts while improving cooling and aero efficiency. Functional vents in the fenders help pull hot air from the brakes, while carbon splitters, rockers, and wake towers are designed to manage airflow at speed.

Meanwhile, the widebody fenders allow for a broader tire footprint without limiting suspension articulation, and the weight savings offset the gains of the wider track. Borrowing lessons from RTR’s championship-winning Formula Drift cars, this bodywork strikes a balance between motorsports function and street style.

2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5

Motivating the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 is a Whipple Stage 2–blown 5.0-liter V8 producing 870-plus horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque. The boosted Coyote howls through a BORLA Cat-Back Active Exhaust System, and it can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission. (Photo Credit: Jaron Cole/RTR Vehicles)

Beneath that aggressive visage is the power to back it up. The factory Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output is amplified by a Whipple Stage 2 3.0-liter supercharger system. The combination pumps out more than 870 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, which can be channeled through either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

RTR’s first production widebody uses lightweight carbon fiber and composite panels to reduce mass, improve cooling, and sharpen aero efficiency, while allowing a wider tire footprint inspired by its Formula Drift competition cars. (Photo Credit: Jaron Cole/RTR Vehicles)

Tactical Advantage

To keep that power under control, RTR adds its Tactical Performance Suspension System. This setup includes 30-way adjustable coilovers and rear dampers, adjustable sway bars, and height-adjustable springs. Developed using the same approach RTR applies to its drift competition machines, the suspension is tuned by engineers and pro drivers to balance street manners with track performance.

A carbon fiber decklid spoiler, rear splitters, and integrated wake towers manage airflow, while Michelin 315/30R20 rear tires on 11-inch-wide forged RTR Aero 5 Evo wheels (available in Forged Charcoal, Podium Champagne, or Vapor Silver finishes) put down the car’s 870 horsepower, at least until it’s time to get slideways with that factory Electronic Drift Brake. The fuel door articulates vertically using billet aluminum arms, makes use of a nylon laser-printed bucket, and includes an integrated water drainage system. (Photo Credit: Jaron Cole/RTR Vehicles)

Delivered with a baseline setting, it’s designed to be comfortable in daily use but capable of being dialed in for serious cornering. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (305/30R20 on a 10.5-inch wide wheel in the front and a 315/30R20 on an 11-inch wide wheel in back) maximize grip, while Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes, with upgraded two-piece rotors in front, handle the stopping duties.

Inside, RTR gave the Spec 5 a mix of heritage-inspired and modern touches. RECARO leather sport seats finished in cool grey with black suede inserts are ribbed in a pattern that nods to classic Ford performance cars. A serialized dash plaque with Gittin’s signature, a custom shift knob, and RTR-branded details round out the cockpit enhancements.

Inside, RECARO leather and suede seats with ribbed inserts nod to Ford GT heritage, while RTR’s serialized dash plaque and custom shift knob complement Ford’s electronic Drift Brake, developed in concert with Vaughn Gittin Jr. himself. (Photo Credit: Jaron Cole/RTR Vehicles)

“As RTR has evolved through the years, so have our design and engineering capabilities through special projects and motorsports learnings,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, said. “Spec 5 doesn’t reference our peers — it’s derived from the core DNA of RTR. This Mustang embodies everything we stand for — confidence, capability, and our ‘Ready to Rock’ mindset.”

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

RTR is limiting production of this Spec 5 to just 50 units, each priced at $159,999, which includes a Mustang GT Premium with the Performance Package option as its foundation. Buyers enter a concierge process that lets them personalize their build with RTR’s extended palette of colors, wheel finishes, and even paint-to-sample options. Each 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 includes a render of the chosen spec, and paint-to-sample customers receive a physical test panel for approval before final assembly.

2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 Upgrades

Powertrain
• Whipple 3.0-liter Stage 2 Supercharger System
• RTR by BORLA Cat-Back Active Exhaust System
• Motorcraft 5W-50 Full Synthetic Oil Change (10 quarts)
• Three-Year/36,000-Mile Warranty

Interior
• Serialized Dash Plaque Engraved w/Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Signature
• RTR Performance Shift Knob (Automatic or Manual)
• RTR Leather-Covered RECARO Sport Seats
• RTR Floor Mats
• RTR Key Fob Clamshell
• Certificate of Authenticity

Exterior
• RTR Complete Widebody System
• RTR Decklid Badge
• RTR Extended Speed Block Graphics Package
• RTR Windshield Banner
• RTR Puddle Lamps

Wheels, Tires & Suspension
• RTR Tactical Performance Adjustable Coilover Suspension System
• RTR Tactical Performance Adjustable Sway Bars (Front & Rear)
• Two-Piece Front Brake Rotors
• RTR Aero 5 Evo Forged Aluminum Wheels: 20×10.5 3 Front and 20×11 3 Rear
• Michelin Pilot Sport 4S Tires: 305/30/R20 (Front) and 315/30/R20 (Rear)
• Lug Nut Kit & TPMS

Options
• Premium Paint: $4,995
• Paint-to-Sample: $9,995
• RTR QuickFit Pro Harnesses (Driver & Passenger): $1,199

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/

More Sources

Borla Performance Industries
https://www.borla.com
(877) 462-6752
Recaro Automotive Seating
https://www.recaro-automotive.com/us/home.html
(248) 364-3818
Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261
