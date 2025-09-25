Soon after Vaughn Gittin Jr. started slaying tires in Mustangs, he wanted to bring some of his signature Ready To Rock style to the storied pony car. That led to the launch of the Mustang RTR some 16 years ago. Today, RTR Vehicles revealed the ultimate manifestation of that vision to date, the limited edition 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5.

Setting the latest Spec 5 apart from its predecessors is its aggressive bodywork. For the first time, the company’s production program incorporates exposed carbon fiber and a fully integrated composite widebody. More than just for show, these lightweight materials reduce mass where it counts while improving cooling and aero efficiency. Functional vents in the fenders help pull hot air from the brakes, while carbon splitters, rockers, and wake towers are designed to manage airflow at speed.

Meanwhile, the widebody fenders allow for a broader tire footprint without limiting suspension articulation, and the weight savings offset the gains of the wider track. Borrowing lessons from RTR’s championship-winning Formula Drift cars, this bodywork strikes a balance between motorsports function and street style.

Beneath that aggressive visage is the power to back it up. The factory Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8’s output is amplified by a Whipple Stage 2 3.0-liter supercharger system. The combination pumps out more than 870 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, which can be channeled through either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Tactical Advantage

To keep that power under control, RTR adds its Tactical Performance Suspension System. This setup includes 30-way adjustable coilovers and rear dampers, adjustable sway bars, and height-adjustable springs. Developed using the same approach RTR applies to its drift competition machines, the suspension is tuned by engineers and pro drivers to balance street manners with track performance.

Delivered with a baseline setting, it’s designed to be comfortable in daily use but capable of being dialed in for serious cornering. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (305/30R20 on a 10.5-inch wide wheel in the front and a 315/30R20 on an 11-inch wide wheel in back) maximize grip, while Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes, with upgraded two-piece rotors in front, handle the stopping duties.

Inside, RTR gave the Spec 5 a mix of heritage-inspired and modern touches. RECARO leather sport seats finished in cool grey with black suede inserts are ribbed in a pattern that nods to classic Ford performance cars. A serialized dash plaque with Gittin’s signature, a custom shift knob, and RTR-branded details round out the cockpit enhancements.

“As RTR has evolved through the years, so have our design and engineering capabilities through special projects and motorsports learnings,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles founder, said. “Spec 5 doesn’t reference our peers — it’s derived from the core DNA of RTR. This Mustang embodies everything we stand for — confidence, capability, and our ‘Ready to Rock’ mindset.”

RTR is limiting production of this Spec 5 to just 50 units, each priced at $159,999, which includes a Mustang GT Premium with the Performance Package option as its foundation. Buyers enter a concierge process that lets them personalize their build with RTR’s extended palette of colors, wheel finishes, and even paint-to-sample options. Each 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 includes a render of the chosen spec, and paint-to-sample customers receive a physical test panel for approval before final assembly.