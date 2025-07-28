RTR Vehicles Teases Carbon Fiber-Infused 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 28, 2025

When Vaughn Gittin Jr. fell in love with Mustangs, he was inspired to create and sell versions that embodied his style and performance aesthetic. As such, the Mustang RTR and, eventually, RTR Vehicles were born. Since that time, these vehicles have evolved, and the latest headlining model, the 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5, seems poised to write an exciting new chapter in this ready-to-rock legend.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” the company teased on social media. “The forthcoming 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5 introduces a new chapter in RTR Vehicles’ performance and design, merging advanced engineering with purposeful aesthetics…”

Mustang RTR

The RTR slogan is “Available To All, Not For Everyone,” which encapsulates the bold mission of its machines. They carry aggressive styling and purposeful performance inspired by the Fun-Haver himself, Vaughn Gittin Jr. Based on this teaser, the 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5 looks to be the most aggressive manifestation of that mission to date. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

It would seem that the full reveal of this vehicle is down the road, but the company began teasing this halo horse on its website and social media outlets. In addition to a rendering, RTR Vehicles shared a shot of a carbon-fiber panel adorned with the first example’s signature plaque. As such, it would appear that material might just play a significant role in the forthcoming Spec 5.

“The Spec 5 has been developed with integrated composite replacement panels and fully adjustable coilover suspension. This limited-production vehicle reflects the evolution of RTR’s design philosophy: a seamless balance of form and function,” the company added. “Materials previously unseen on production Mustang RTRs have been incorporated, marking a significant step forward in innovation and engineering.”

Mustang RTR

Even though the full 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5 has yet to be revealed, you can already sign up to preorder one.

We’ll be keeping a keen eye on the updates leading up to the official reveal of this machine, especially if they involve more carbon fiber, so stay tuned.

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/
About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Loading