When Vaughn Gittin Jr. fell in love with Mustangs, he was inspired to create and sell versions that embodied his style and performance aesthetic. As such, the Mustang RTR and, eventually, RTR Vehicles were born. Since that time, these vehicles have evolved, and the latest headlining model, the 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5, seems poised to write an exciting new chapter in this ready-to-rock legend.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” the company teased on social media. “The forthcoming 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5 introduces a new chapter in RTR Vehicles’ performance and design, merging advanced engineering with purposeful aesthetics…”

It would seem that the full reveal of this vehicle is down the road, but the company began teasing this halo horse on its website and social media outlets. In addition to a rendering, RTR Vehicles shared a shot of a carbon-fiber panel adorned with the first example’s signature plaque. As such, it would appear that material might just play a significant role in the forthcoming Spec 5.

“The Spec 5 has been developed with integrated composite replacement panels and fully adjustable coilover suspension. This limited-production vehicle reflects the evolution of RTR’s design philosophy: a seamless balance of form and function,” the company added. “Materials previously unseen on production Mustang RTRs have been incorporated, marking a significant step forward in innovation and engineering.”

We’ll be keeping a keen eye on the updates leading up to the official reveal of this machine, especially if they involve more carbon fiber, so stay tuned.