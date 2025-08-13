Vaughn Gittin Jr. set out to imbue the Mustang with his vision of style and performance with the Mustang RTR. His latest creation, the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5, promises the ultimate expression of that style and performance — and it is now available for preorder.

While we don’t know all of its specs or even what it looks like, we do know that it promises to push the envelope to a new level with a supercharged engine upgrade, high-tech composites, and a wider stance.

“We’re not constrained by the old-school playbook,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR President and Founder, said. “ We designed and engineered the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 from the ground up with a fully integrated widebody that pushes the boundaries of form and function. It’s not an evolution, it’s a product of everything we’ve learned and everything RTR stands for.”

Part of living up to that Ready To Rock mantra is pushing the envelope of the latest Mustang’s body lines as wide as legally possible with a composite widebody manufactured by a leading racing supplier.

To highlight those aggressive body lines, customers can choose from RTR’s Extended Color Palette, which includes striking hues like Hyper Lime, Lightning Silver, or the iconic throwback Mystichrome. If those aren’t enough, any custom color is available by way of the company’s Paint to Sample Program.

While more details and pricing are still forthcoming later this year, the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 is now available for preorder on the company’s website.