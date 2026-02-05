Insane Godzilla 7.3 Engine Build Targets 3,000 Horsepower

Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla platform emerged as a favorite for drag racers, but Kyle and Steve Morris are ready to take it to an entirely new level. They recently started assembling a short-block that is designed to humiliate the overhead cam competition and bully some Brand X engines along the way. This project, aggressively named the “Coyote Killer Build,” is all about fixing the factory limitations to sustain a massive boost.

Kyle kicked things off by installing a billet gear drive from 10K Technology. This is a mandatory upgrade because the stock timing chain tensioner often fails under high oil pressure.

“When this makes a bunch of oil pressure, it forces that nylon or Delrin guide into the chain and wears it away,” Kyle explained. The new helical gear drive solves this, but it requires precise installation. Steve Morris pointed out that the cam gear relies heavily on clamping force rather than just the locating dowel pin.

They moved on to the cylinder heads, securing them with massive ARP studs torqued to 145 lb-ft. Kyle noted, “These are the stuff that’s going to keep the cylinder pressures inside the engine, not outside the engine.” The most significant reveal involved the future of the top end. Since the factory heads are too thin in the exhaust ports, they are developing a race-spec casting with Ben Strader.

“The main weak link on these factory cylinder heads for the Godzilla is that they get so thin in the exhaust-port area that you cannot make an ideal shape and size to get the flow that you need for big horsepower numbers,” Kyle revealed.

Steve also took what some might consider a controversial shot at the complexity of the Coyote platform. He argued that the Godzilla is far easier to service at the track. “Can you take the heads off of your Coyote in 20 minutes? No,” Kyle remarked.

The duo has massive goals for this engine, targeting 3,000 horsepower for the boosted version and over 10,000 rpm for their naturally aspirated experiments. With specs like that, the Coyote Killer Build is ready to state the case that pushrods are still king.