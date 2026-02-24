Blueprint’s Blocks Offer A Formidable Foundation For Ford Builds

For those who want to build pushrod Ford power beyond the limit of the factory block, starting with a heartier unit is a smart move. That’s the idea behind the new Ford-compatible small-block bare blocks — with both 8.2- and 9.5-inch decks — from Blueprint Engines, which are now available to the aftermarket after years of proving themselves in the company’s own engine builds.

We’ve done a few engines, so we try to implement all the things we’ve learned over the 40 years of business and fix them while we can… — Frank Hromadka, Blueprint Engines

“We designed these several years ago because we were running out of core blocks to rebuild into engines. They’re getting harder to find, so we designed these, and we started using them in our crate engines,” Frank Hromadka, Product Design Engineer at Blueprint Engines, told us. “Once those cores dried up, we needed something to replace them, so we made our own block.”

Blueprint Engines’ Ford-compatible small-block bare blocks are all-new, high-strength cast-iron castings developed to replace OE 302 and 351 cores that are increasingly thin, cracked, or dimensionally inconsistent. All of Blueprint’s blocks are fully machined in-house and designed for modern power levels that exceed the structural limits of factory Windsor castings. The 8.200-inch deck version is optimized for 302-based combinations up to 363 cubic inches, while the 9.500-inch deck version supports 351-based builds capable of reaching up to 460 cubic inches, depending on bore and stroke selection.

Blueprint designed its all-new castings from the ground up, then quietly put them to work in thousands of engines before offering them to builders seeking a more reliable foundation.

“A lot of people know that with a stock 302, if you get around 500 horsepower, it will just break in half right down the middle. Ours won’t do that. I guarantee it,” Hromadka enthused. “There is a lot more material in there than on the stock Ford block; the webbing in some places is only .140-inch thick. Ours is around .900-inch thick in those areas.”

Fortified Foundation

That effort shows up everywhere a stock Windsor block reveals a weakness. There’s substantially more material in the main webbing, thicker decks for better head gasket sealing, and a reinforced bellhousing area to address common failure points. The blocks are high-strength cast iron, which is fully machined in-house, and uses a Siamese bore design with thick cylinder walls to support larger bores and serious cylinder pressure.

Critical main webbing areas measure approximately .900-inch thick, compared to roughly .140-inch in stock 302 blocks. The added material significantly improves crankshaft support and reduces main cap walk and bulkhead cracking under high cylinder pressure and elevated RPM.

“We designed them in-house, and then we have a foundry in Germany that casts these for us. They’re a Tier 1 automotive supplier, and they really know what they’re doing,” Hromadka said. “They do BMW, VW, GM, and Ford, so these guys know what they’re doing. They cast them for us and then send them to us, and we machine them in-house. Then we sell them to everybody else and use them for our engines.”

Improved Architecture

Priority-main oiling feeds the crank first, splayed center main caps improve bottom-end stability, and the overall architecture is based on later roller-cam-friendly small-block Ford designs. Even the external details matter, so installation doesn’t lead to frustration.

These blocks use a Siamese bore layout with nominal cylinder wall thickness of approximately .250-inch, allowing safe overbores up to 4.165 inches. The design prioritizes cylinder stability and ring seal in high-output naturally aspirated, boosted, or nitrous-assisted applications. Deck surfaces measure approximately .600-inch thick to improve head gasket retention and clamping force. The increased rigidity helps maintain deck flatness during thermal cycling and under high combustion loads, especially with multi-layer steel gaskets.

“There are some clearance cuts on the side that will fit with aftermarket motor mounts. I know some of the other blocks have problems with that. You’ve got to grind on the block or the motor mount to get it to work. You don’t have to do that with this one,” Hromadka said. “We’ve done a few engines, so we try to implement all the things we’ve learned over the 40 years of business and fix them while we can.”

Proven Quantity

By designing its own casting and running it in crate engines for years, Blueprint effectively stress-tested the platform before releasing it to the broader aftermarket. That experience shows in the execution, from consistent machining to the small design choices that make a block easier to live with in a real build.

If you’re planning a fresh pushrod Ford build and want to go past what a stock block will tolerate, these Blueprint bare blocks give you solid new options. The 302-based blocks feature an 8.200-inch deck height, high-strength cast-iron construction, 7/16-inch head fasteners, and standard 4-inch or larger 4.165-inch bore sizes. The larger version with larger 4.165-inch bores is optimized for strokers of 363 cubes, but the math says you could go as high as 370 if you wanted to push the envelope. Cast-main versions are priced around $2,599, with billet-main versions closer to $2,899.

The three center mains are equipped with splayed fasteners to improve load distribution into the bulkheads. The blocks benefit from cast-iron or billet-steel, four-bolt, splayed main caps. They are compatible with aftermarket main stud kits for builders targeting higher power thresholds.

For builders hunting for more displacement, the 351-based tall-deck blocks use a 9.500-inch deck height and can support displacements, and the large-bore version supports up to 460 cubic inches, again in high-strength cast iron with Siamese bores with 1/2-inch head-bolt fasteners. Those start around $3,599 with cast mains and climb to roughly $4,399 with billet caps.

For anyone building modern pushrod Ford power who doesn’t want to rely on worn-out factory cores, these blocks offer a strong, reliable foundation that’s ready for the kind of power you want under the hood.

Priority main oiling feeds the crankshaft before the valvetrain, maintaining oil pressure stability at high RPM. The oiling layout mirrors proven late-model small-block Ford architecture while improving durability in performance applications.

Additional webbing is cast into the rear of the block to strengthen the bellhousing flange, a known failure point in factory Windsor blocks subjected to clutch shock, manual transmissions, or high-torque automatic combinations.

These Blueprint blocks are designed around late-model small-block Ford geometry and accept hydraulic-roller camshafts without modification, eliminating the need for retrofit lifter hardware common to early Windsor castings.