Back in the day, Ford Racing’s alphabet soup of camshaft options for the pushrod 5.0-liter engine was the go-to choice for Fox Mustang fans. However, selecting the one that best suits your combination has always been a head-scratcher. Today, many dedicated builders still swear by these highly affordable camshafts. To finally settle the score on these iconic grinds, The GT350 Garage host Walter Barber dove deep based on his 35 years of engine-building experience.

Barber started his definitive ranking by thoroughly addressing the early options originally released in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Placing the B303 dead last, he clearly explained that its terrible speed-density compatibility made it practically useless for real-world applications.

Despite selling thousands of units over the years, this beloved camshaft constantly delivered lazy low-end performance and fell completely flat by 5,500 RPM. “What you got with a B303 was a car that sounded like it should be fast, but wasn’t,” he explained.

A longtime staple in pushrod 5.0 builds, the B-cam remains one of the most recognizable upgrades for a hydraulic-roller small-block. The Ford Performance B303 camshaft (P/N M-6250-B303; $450) carries 224/224 degrees duration at .050 and .480-inch lift on both lobes, paired with a 112-degree lobe separation angle that balances street manners with that unmistakable lopey idle. Its 3,000-6,000 rpm operating range works well with upgraded heads, intake manifolds, and free-flowing exhaust, making it a classic choice for manual-transmission street builds that want extra midrange punch and the signature sound many enthusiasts associate with a Fox sporting that classic aggressive idle. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)



Moving further up the list, the blower-specific F303 and the highly aggressive, out-of-production Z303 ranked fourth and third, respectively. The reliable E303 claimed the runner-up spot, primarily thanks to its excellent vacuum production and strict emissions compliance.

When it came time to pick an overall winner, the absolute top spot officially went to the highly versatile X303 camshaft. This grind had the same basic duration as the original B-cam but uses significantly more lift to snap the valves open aggressively. According to Barber, the secret of safely unlocking its massive performance potential involves intentionally altering the factory installation process.

Often viewed as the most street-friendly of the letter-cam grinds, the Ford Performance E303 camshaft (P/N M-6250-E303; $450) delivers a balanced bump in airflow without pushing drivability too far toward race territory. This hydraulic-roller grind features 220/220-degree duration at .050- and .498-inch lift, combined with a 110-degree lobe separation angle that gives the engine a crisp idle with just enough chop to sound serious. With an effective 2,500-5,500 rpm powerband, the E-cam is well suited to mildly upgraded 5.0 combinations with improved cylinder heads and intake airflow, making it a longtime favorite for street-driven Fox Mustang builds. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

By using a nine-keyway crank sprocket to retard the cam by exactly six degrees, builders can strategically shift the entire powerband higher. This surprisingly simple trick forces the engine to carry usable power deep into the upper rev range. “Retarding the camshaft is absolutely worthwhile. It makes more power, more usable power across a broader range,” Barber explained.

Winning Combination

Extracting maximum potential from the winning camshaft strictly requires specific supporting modifications. To start the build correctly, the spec sheet requires a healthy stock block with securely fitted modern piston rings for proper cylinder sealing. Builders must then carefully bolt down a set of Trick Flow Twisted Wedge cylinder heads, properly securing them with premium Fel-Pro head gaskets. Adding an extra 5 lb-ft of torque strictly to the top row of head bolts effectively prevents catastrophic gasket failure under heavy load.

For builders looking to step deeper into street/strip territory, the Ford Performance F303 camshaft (P/N M-6250-F303; $450) brings a more aggressive personality to the classic small-block Ford. With 226/226 degrees of duration at .050 and .512-inch valve lift, the F-cam opens the door for significantly greater airflow through upgraded cylinder heads. The result is a harder-charging engine that pulls harder as the revs climb, especially when backed by deeper gearing, improved intake flow, and supporting valvetrain hardware to keep everything stable at higher rpm. In the right combination, it gives a pushrod 5.0 the kind of top-end urgency that feels right at home in a rowdy, street/strip Fox build. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

However, making big horsepower on an engine dyno is meaningless if the vehicle cannot properly transfer that force to the pavement. A lightweight, 13-pound flywheel seamlessly paired with a close-ratio manual transmission effectively keeps the engine spinning freely right in its optimal powerband. For this specific high-revving setup, proper rearend gearing is absolutely critical. The combination warrants an aggressive 4.10 or 4.30 gearset to ensure the car crosses the finish line at peak horsepower.

Strictly Tuned

Barber also provided strict instructions for the final computer calibration. Specifically, the Trick Flow combustion chambers require exactly 32 degrees of total timing and a perfectly steady air/fuel ratio in the mid-12 range to operate safely on standard premium pump gas.

Following this incredibly exact mechanical recipe consistently produced solid real-world results on both the street and the drag strip. For example, one Fox Mustang using this exact combination consistently ran high 11-second quarter-mile passes, while retaining excellent daily drivability and functioning air conditioning. That same car made 352 horsepower to the rear wheels.

At the aggressive end of the classic letter-cam lineup sits the Ford Performance X303 camshaft (P/N M-6250-X303; $450). While it shares 224/224 degrees duration at .050 with the B-cam, its .542-inch valve lift dramatically increases the amount of air the heads can move. That extra lift helps high-flow cylinder heads deliver more power at higher rpm, giving the engine a noticeably harder top-end pull. Paired with the right springs, rocker arms, and airflow upgrades, the X-cam delivers the kind of hard-charging character enthusiasts expect from a serious naturally aspirated or boosted pushrod build. Ultimately, this bumpstick got the nod as the top choice by GT350 Garage. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

This highly educational ranking shows that massive popularity does not always translate into maximum performance. By intelligently choosing the absolute best available grind out of the classic Ford Racing letter cams lineup, pushrod 5.0-liter builders can successfully unlock the hidden potential of the iconic 5.0-liter platform with period-correct mods.