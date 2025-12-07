Choosing the right steering column is about more than just connecting the steering wheel to the rack; it sets the tone for the entire cabin. IDIDIT knows a rat rod needs a different look than a high-end street machine, so they offer a specific lineup of IDIDIT steering column finishes designed to match any project without requiring hours of extra bodywork.

The lineup starts with its most versatile option, paintable steel. IDIDIT doesn’t just ship raw, greasy metal pipes. These steel columns go through a finishing process at the factory to strip away surface defects, making them ready for paint right out of the box. Builders can simply clear coat the bare metal for a clean, industrial look or paint it to match the dashboard with minimal prep time.

For those who want a finished product that disappears into a dark interior, there is black powder coat. This semi-gloss black finish is tough, resists corrosion, and is applied smoothly to eliminate the ugly texture often found on cheaper coated parts.

When the build calls for serious brightwork, real chrome plating is the only way to go. IDIDIT uses a triple-plating process to achieve a deep, mirror-like reflection. It delivers the classic hot rod shine that synthetic coatings simply can’t replicate. For a modern aesthetic that sheds some weight, the aluminum line is the answer.

The brushed aluminum finish is hand-finished to create a satin look that is lighter than steel and easy to maintain. On the flashier side, polished aluminum offers a brilliant shine similar to chrome but with a cleaner, more sophisticated luster that highlights the metal itself while keeping the weight down.

Every option in the catalog is built to handle the abuse of the road, so the column won’t look worn out after a few driving seasons. Whether it’s the toughness of powder coat or the depth of triple-plated chrome, these surface treatments add a necessary touch of class to the interior.

The comprehensive range of IDIDIT steering column finishes means builders never have to compromise on the look of their steering setup. With options ranging from raw steel to hand-finished aluminum, IDIDIT steering column finishes provide the final detail that ties a custom interior together.