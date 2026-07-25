There are several potent Blue Oval machines set to cross the auction block today at Mecum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but this 1967 Mustang fastback is one radical restomod. Known as “Virtual Insanity,” this custom-built classic combines the unmistakable shape of a first-generation Mustang with modern Ford performance technology, a twin-turbocharged Coyote engine, and a chassis engineered to deliver a driving experience far beyond what was possible when these cars first rolled out of Dearborn.

Built as a custom project, this pony car is a prime example of the restomod movement. Rather than simply dropping a modern engine into vintage sheet metal, this Mustang was reimagined from the ground up with an upgraded suspension, brakes, drivetrain components, and interior appointments designed to create a complete performance package.

A Ford 9-inch rearend with a Strange Engineering rear housing provides a durable foundation for the twin-turbo Coyote power. The detailed and painted undercarriage reflects the same level of craftsmanship found throughout the build. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The foundation begins with a new Roadster Shop Stage III chassis, replacing the limitations of the original 1967 Mustang architecture with a modern structure designed for improved rigidity and handling capability. A Penske RS Edition Shockwave HQ Series air suspension system provides adjustable ride height and versatility, allowing the car to deliver an aggressive show stance while maintaining the flexibility needed for street driving.

Stopping power comes from a Wilwood brake system, while stainless brake and steering lines run throughout the vehicle. The electrical system also received a modern upgrade, with Ford Racing and American Autowire components providing the wiring foundation for the build. Even the undercarriage received the same level of attention as the exterior, with a detailed and painted finish showcasing the craftsmanship invested throughout the project.

Who’s The Boss?

Under the hood is where this fastback truly earns its name. The car is powered by a new twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter Boss 302 RoadRunner engine assembly paired with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission. While the auction listing does not provide a horsepower rating, the combination of a boosted Boss engine and a drivetrain built with premium performance components suggests this Mustang was created with serious acceleration in mind.

A McLeod clutch, MDL master cylinder, and Lakewood bellhousing help manage power delivery through the manual trans, while a Ford 9-inch rearend provides the proven foundation enthusiasts expect from a high-performance Mustang. Out back, a Strange Engineering rear housing with stainless spline axles adds additional strength for handling the torque produced by the twin-turbo Boss 302 combination.

The centerpiece of his restomod build is a new twin-turbocharged, 5.0-liter 2012-2013 Boss 302 RoadRunner engine assembly paired with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission. The manual trans is supported by a McLeod clutch, MDL master cylinder, and Lakewood bellhousing. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The exterior of this 1967 Mustang maintains the timeless appeal of the 1967 Mustang fastback while adding custom details that set it apart. Finished in Antimatter Blue, the car features matte dark bronze accents, custom wheels, and a custom grille treatment that give it a modern and aggressive appearance without losing the character that makes the early Mustang fastback so recognizable.

Inside, the build continues the combination of vintage inspiration and contemporary refinement. The custom Montana Brown and Blue interior uses Naugahyde and Alcantara-style materials to create a premium cabin environment, while Vapir 3 air conditioning adds modern comfort for street driving.

The custom interior combines Montana Brown and Blue upholstery with Naugahyde and Alcantara-style materials to create a refined take on the classic Mustang cabin. Vapir 3 air conditioning adds modern comfort to this high-performance fastback. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Storied History

The car’s résumé extends beyond its component list. It was featured at the SEMA Show, Syracuse Nationals, and Buffalo Motorama, and it comes with a folder of build documentation detailing the extensive construction process behind this custom fastback.

Finished in Antimatter Blue with matte dark bronze accents, custom wheels, and a custom grille, this 1967 Mustang fastback blends iconic first-generation styling with a modern restomod attitude. Known as “Virtual Insanity,” the car was built as a completely custom project. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The restomod formula continues to evolve, and builds like this demonstrate why enthusiasts continue to embrace the combination of classic Mustang styling and modern performance technology. With a twin-turbo Coyote engine, six-speed manual transmission, Roadster Shop chassis, and carefully selected supporting hardware, this 1967 Mustang fastback offers a unique blend of show-car presence and real-world driving excitement.

If a classic Mustang with modern performance ambitions sounds like your kind of machine, “Virtual Insanity” crosses the auction block today, Saturday, July 25, at Mecum Harrisburg 2026 as Lot S145. Check out the auction listing for complete details, photos, and bidding information on this one-of-a-kind twin-turbo Coyote-powered restomod.