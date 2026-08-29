Mustang Week, presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance, went big Friday as the Mustang Week All-Ford Cruise-In, presented by Roush Performance, took over zMAX Dragway in Concord. Hundreds of Fords filled the facility while a huge group of vendors and a full slate of performance activities kept the grounds revved up until Mother Nature had other ideas and rain cut a fun-filled day short.
The cruise-in gave attendees plenty to see, with everything from bolt-on drivers to heavily modified restomods packed into the venue. The day wasn’t just about a static display, though. Roll racing moved through qualifying into eliminations. Starting from a controlled 40-mph roll, the racers dueled for top-speed supremacy.
Away from the strip, the action continued with drifting, drift ride-alongs, autocross, and the Dyno Challenge at the VMP Performance Booth, presented by Tuner School. That variety made it possible to see different kinds of Ford performance throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the robust vendor midway framing the cruise-in rides offered enthusiasts looking to spend time between runs. With more than 50 vendors on hand, the cruise-in provided plenty of opportunities to check out new parts, talk shop, and see what companies are bringing to the Ford aftermarket.
Today is the final day of Mustang Week, which means it’s time for the Mustang Week Official Car Show, presented by Roush Performance, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at zMax. The judged show brings Mustangs of all generations together, with drifting, ride-alongs, drag racing, autocross, the burnout contest, and the Dyno Challenge surrounding the show field before the Awards Ceremony and the action-packed Mustang Week Mayhem close out the week.
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