Mustang Week, presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance, traded pony-car horsepower for go-kart lap times Tuesday as the Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up, presented by Hemmings, brought enthusiasts to K1 Speed Concord. From noon to 4 p.m., the indoor karting facility hosted the Mustang Week Karting Cup alongside an All-Ford meet-up, food trucks, ice cream, and music, giving the second official event of the week a different flavor from Monday night’s kickoff.

Put a group of Mustang enthusiasts in equal machinery, and the competitive spirit takes over. There is no blower pulley to change, class rules to debate, or weather conditions to blame. Braking points, corner speed, and driver skill determine who gets to the front.

Mustang Week headed to K1 Speed for the Mustang Week Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up, presented by Hemmings.com. As its name indicated, there was karting action inside K1, while food trucks, including an ice cream vendor, were there to keep the crowd fed. And, like every event this week, the parking lot became an amazing Mustang show.

Outside the karting circuit, the All-Ford meet-up offered attendees another reason to stick around. Mustangs remained the centerpiece, but the gathering opened the parking area into another informal cruise-in, which offered another collection of Ford iron to check out. Food trucks kept attendees fed throughout the afternoon, while ice cream provided a fitting cooldown after time spent lapping the track or purusing the parking lot.

With the karting competition in the books, Mustang Week Charlotte moved into its first full day of activities away from the racetrack. Today’s Mustang Week Games & All-Ford Meet-Up, presented by Harris Mustang Supply, takes over The Horseshoe in Kannapolis from noon to 4 p.m. The inaugural event combines an All-Ford meet-up with cornhole, horseshoes, three-legged races, wheelbarrow racing, and a tug of war, plus BBQ food trucks, cold drinks, vendors, and live music.

Naturally, the event’s sponsor, Hemmings, was on hand sharing its collector-car offerings with attendees at the Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up.

Naturally, the event’s sponsor, Hemmings, was on hand sharing its collector-car offerings with attendees at the Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up.

Powered by a 331-cube stroker, Ryan Jones’ 1966 Mustang, known as Snowball, is an eye-catcher thanks to its classic Gulf Oil-themed livery. That beefed-up small-block runs on Holley Sniper fuel injection and sends power through a TREMEC TKX five-speed manual transmission to a Currie 9-inch rearend planted by a custom four-link rear suspension.

Of course, the highlight of the afternoon’s festivities was a go-kart race that pitted qualifiers from the afternoon against RTR pro drifter Ben Hobson. Several rounds of qualifiers narrowed to a field of 11 kart racers vying for the top spot on the podium.

After 12 hard-fought laps, it was Taylor Toler who took home the grand prize, a trophy, and the top spot on the podium. Steven Albert earned second-place honors, and RTR’s Ben Hobson rounded out the podium by securing third place.

Aside from the karting and all the Mustangs on the property, the car dealer next door, Streetside Classics, opened its doors for Mustang Week attendees to see their collection of rides.

Night At The Museum

After the Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up wrapped up at K1 Speed Concord, the festivities continued Tuesday evening with an unofficial event at the Mustang Owner’s Museum. From 5 to 8 p.m., Night at the Museum offered a relaxed way to spend the evening, with great cars, food, drinks, and plenty of Mustang conversation inside the museum.

Admission was $8 per person, which included access to the museum and its collection, while the evening’s food and drink lineup added plenty of flavor. A charcuterie spread was available alongside whisky tastings from Southern Grace Distilleries, better known as the “Whisky Prison.” Wine drinkers could also purchase wine by the glass from Dover Vineyards.

It was a great opportunity to relax while checking out the museum’s collection of Mustangs — plus a large turnout of Mustangs in the parking lot — after the official Mustang Week action wound down.