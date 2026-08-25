Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Kicked Off With A Blue Oval Bash

Mustang Week 2026 presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance opened on a beautiful Monday evening with the sound of Mustangs arriving at Mac’s Speed Shop in Concord. The official Kick-Off Party, presented by ModifyMyStang.com, ran from 5 to 9 p.m. and gave the Mustang crowd its first chance to get the Mustang Week party started, fill a parking lot with Ford performance hardware, and get reacquainted before the week’s competition and track events began.

The official Kick-Off Party sponsor, ModifyMyStang.com, was on hand with a display filled with products and adjoined by several MMS-equipped Mustangs.

That first-night gathering was all about getting the cars together. The Mac’s Speed Shop lot and surrounding area became a Mustang showcase, with everything from modern S650s to first-generation examples of Ford’s pony car sharing the pavement. Everything from stockers to wildly modified rides gave attendees plenty to inspect, while the relaxed format left room for attendees to catch up and enjoy dinner among all the beautiful Mustangs. For those in attendance, the first-night meet also offered a preview of the exciting vehicles that Mustang Week is assembling this week in North Carolina.

The Kick-Off Party was the first real indication of how the inaugural Charlotte edition of Mustang Week would feel, and based on the attendance last night, it felt great. With the event moving into a region surrounded by major motorsports facilities and a deep Mustang culture, the opening night served as a warm-up for a schedule that offers attendees the chance to get behind the wheel at K1 Speed Concord and Charlotte Motor Speedway before bringing hundreds of Fords to zMAX Dragway.

The pace picks up today when Mustang Week heads to K1 Speed Concord for the Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up, presented by Hemmings. From noon to 4 p.m., the event is highlighted by the Mustang Week Karting Cup, giving enthusiasts a chance to compare lap times and settle some friendly scores behind the wheel of a kart.

This bagged S550 combines GT500 and RTR styling cues with a full-on racing-style livery. The combination of its earth-scraping stance and colorful presentation was eye-catching.

While it might seem like just a clean, New Edge Mach 1, this beauty is sporting a bit more performance. Lurking under that classic hood scoop is a paint-matched supercharger atop the deep-breathing Four-Valve 4.6-liter V8.

Brian Wright of Redline Cinematic specializes in filming automotive action, and he brought out his supercharged Mustang Dark Horse wearing his full camera rig. We can’t wait to see what kind of footage he gets from the event this year.

This one is more than just another clean S550. Beneath those clean lines, Michael Daley’s Evolution Performance-prepped 2015 Mustang GT is powered by a TVS-boosted, built Coyote that delivers 1,104-rear-wheel horsepower on E85. It feeds that power through a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission to a rugged 9-inch rearend via a carbon-fiber driveshaft. To rein in all the speed it has on tap, it also wears GT350 brakes at all four corners.