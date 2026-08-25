Holley Offers 1,000 HP-Ready Top-End Kits For Small-Block Fords

There are myriad induction options available for the storied small-block Ford, but mixing and matching components can lead to mixed results. To ensure that you get the high-performance results you are looking for, Holley created a line of top-end kits for fuel-injected versions of these proven performers.

Rather than leaving enthusiasts to determine which intake, throttle body, injectors, and brackets belong together, the Holley EFI Top End Kits bundle the critical pieces into a matched package. For small-block Ford builds, that means choosing among Hi-Ram, Lo-Ram and Ultra Lo-Ram intake manifold configurations, with natural cast or black-coated finishes.

Holley’s EFI Top End Kits package the major induction and fueling components together, including a Holley intake manifold, matched 92mm or 102mm throttle body, throttle cable bracket and high-impedance fuel injectors. Small-block Ford applications are available with Hi-Ram, Lo-Ram and Ultra Lo-Ram intake configurations, natural cast or black-coated finishes, and 42, 100 or 120 lb/hr injector options. By matching the components in a single package, the kits simplify installation planning, reduce compatibility concerns and offer approximately 10 percent savings compared with purchasing the components separately. (Photo Credit: Holley)

“Regardless of whether you’ve got a mild build or a 1,000-horsepower engine, there’s a Top End Kit available for you,” Mark Gearhart, Business Unit Leader, Holley, said. “These new kits eliminate the guesswork by delivering a complete package of matched components engineered to maximize compatibility, performance and value. Best of all, saving money versus buying the components à la carte.”

The kits pair your intake of choice with either a 92mm or 102mm throttle body and a matching throttle cable bracket. Fueling can be tailored to the combination with 42-, 100- or 120-lb/hr, high-impedance injectors, giving enthusiasts options for everything from hot street combinations to serious, race-oriented small-block Ford builds.

Just as important, Holley says bundling the components saves approximately 10 percent compared with purchasing them separately. That reduces the time spent researching compatibility and gives the engine bay a more cohesive, purpose-built appearance. Visit the Holley website for more information on these small-block Ford EFI Top End Kits and the company’s complete lineup of performance EFI products.