Bolster Your 8.8 Rearend’s Strength With Strange’s Bolt-On Cover

Bolting an aluminum support cover for Ford 8.8 housing rearends gives hard-launching drag racers and street/strip performance enthusiasts immediate peace of mind. Factory stamped-steel differential covers flex under heavy acceleration, which allows the differential main caps to twist, misalign, and chew up expensive ring-and-pinion gearsets. Strange Engineering addresses that housing instability with a heavy-duty cast piece that stiffens the rear axle structure, helping high-powered rides handle hard launches on sticky tires.

The design works by applying structural support directly behind the internal differential components. Heat-treated chrome-moly load bolts thread through strategically engineered outer reinforcement ribs, pressing firmly against the main bearing caps to prevent cap movement during high-torque launches. Strange Engineering casts the unit from heavy aluminum, coating the exterior in semigloss black powder coat to protect the metal from road grime and moisture.

Incorporating an aluminum support cover on a Ford 8.8 housing setup onto a project car also simplifies routine gear oil changes in the garage. Magnetic fill and drain plugs pull floating steel shavings out of the fluid, while a cast-in removal notch allows mechanics to leverage the cover off the housing without damaging the mating surfaces. Strange Engineering sells the cover (P/N: HC0788; $229) as a complete kit, including a fresh cover gasket, mounting bolts, washers, and a Strange emblem.

Upgrading to an aluminum support cover for Ford 8.8 housing configuration keeps gear teeth meshing correctly under load, giving Ford owners a reliable method to safeguard expensive aftermarket differentials.