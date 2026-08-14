In recent memory, Ford’s supercharged Halo stallions retained a hardtop aesthetic. Convertibles were reserved for more mainstream models. However, as the Dark Horse SC continues to expand the company’s pony car branding, it is leaving those norms behind. As the first DHSC coupes near production, the Blue Oval announced another Dark Horse SC variant with an open-air vibe, the Dark Horse SC convertible.

Developed by Ford Racing, this drop-top packs the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 into a package aimed less at chasing lap times and more at making every scenic road considerably more interesting.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible brings an open-air configuration to the Dark Horse SC family. Backed by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, the Dark Horse SC droptop is available painted in a new hue, dubbed Precision Purple. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Powered by the same supercharged 5.2-liter V8 cranking out 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel, which is channeled through a TREMEC seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Dark Horse SC is no mere cruiser. It is a legit performer with an open-air option. Moreover, Ford says that combination makes it the most powerful and highest-performance Mustang convertible to date.

Ford Racing engineers began with the Mustang GT 5.0-liter V8 convertible architecture and added structural reinforcement to support the considerably more potent powertrain. A lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace spans the engine compartment, providing additional chassis rigidity for the topless pony car.

Specially Tuned

Rather than simply transplanting the suspension calibration from the Dark Horse SC coupe, Ford Racing gave the convertible a specially tuned version of the next-generation MagneRide suspension. The goal is a broader operating envelope, with enough compliance for relaxed cruising while maintaining the body control needed when the driver applies all 795 horsepower with the loud pedal.

“If the coupe is the race-bred side of our DNA, this convertible is the pure street cred part of the formula,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Racing, enthused. “It’s just pure fun, fast, freedom.”

Under the hood, the Dark Horse SC convertible’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 delivers 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel. A lightweight magnesium tower-to-tower brace reinforces the Mustang GT convertible-based architecture to support the higher-output powertrain. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

With that distinction between the two Dark Horse SC body styles, the coupe remains the most track-capable Dark Horse ever, while the convertible carries much of that performance swagger to the street with carefree style. Ford says its mission is cruising with the roof folded away rather than maximum track performance.

“Both the Dark Horse SC coupe and convertible have been developed by our Ford Racing engineers,” Arie Groeneveld, Mustang Dark Horse SC Chief Engineer, said. “But instead of prioritizing the convertible for setting lap times, we’ve engineered it to be the ultimate top-down grand touring machine.”

Black Onyx and Space Gray premium interior treatments are available in the Dark Horse SC convertible, giving the high-output droptop’s cabin a signature style. The TREMEC seven-speed dual-clutch transmission handles the rapid gear changes behind the supercharged V8. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Precision Style

With the roof up, the Dark Horse SC droptop retains the visual presence expected of a high-output Mustang, but dropping the top changes the experience considerably. No barriers separate the occupants from the exhaust note and supercharger whine, so every open-air cruise is scored with a high-performance soundtrack.

“Visually, the Dark Horse SC convertible carries the same aggressive stance and styling cues associated with the Dark Horse family, while new color and trim combinations give the open-air model its own identity,” Groeneveld said. “Precision Purple exterior paint is among the available choices, while a unique brake-caliper color and premium interior treatments in Black Onyx and Space Gray further separate the convertible from the mainstream Mustang lineup.”

The convertible was built for lifestyle performance enthusiasts. It channels Ford Racing’s expertise into a Mustang Dark Horse with street cred that’s engineered for the joy of the open road over track times and competition. When you drop the top, you introduce a completely different relationship between the driver and the vehicle. It’s a visceral experience in the vehicle; drivers can really appreciate the soundtrack from the engine and feel the smooth character as they cruise along a winding road.

The Dark Horse SC convertible combines the visual attitude of Ford’s high-performance Mustang with the freedom of an open roof. Its specially tuned next-generation MagneRide suspension is calibrated to deliver a comfortable ride while maintaining a firmly planted feel when the driver unleashes the 795-horsepower V8. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“We are giving a new generation of drivers a premium, high-performance street machine that is just as fun to be seen in as it is to drive,” Ryan Shaughnessy, Ford Mustang Brand Marketing Manager, added.

For fans of speed and style, that’s a compelling combination. The Mustang Dark Horse SC convertible will open for orders this fall, with the first cars reaching Ford dealers in spring 2027. You can likely expect that the droptop option will add some cost to the order sheet, but the official cost has yet to be announced.