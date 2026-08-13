Building performance vehicles often requires specialized hardware. No one knows that better than the shops building these fast machines. To that end, SPE Motorsport is expanding its offerings to include the sort of electrical, fuel system, and fuel injection gear that regularly solves problems for its techs in the shop. That new line is called Modifuel, and it is set to start dropping this fall.

The idea behind Modifuel is simple. The company wants to offer the parts racers and enthusiasts actually need when a project gets serious. SPE Motorsport spent years working on gas and diesel applications, tuning drag cars, building race cars, and putting combinations through its in-house hub and chassis dynos. That shop experience has given the company a front-row seat to the small problems that become big ones when the power climbs.

SPE Motorsport is expanding its offering with a line of problem-solving electrical gear dubbed Modifuel. Among those offering, the Modifuel pressure sensors will cover 100 to 1,000 psi, with each unit individually certified, part-numbered, and laser-marked with its data. (Image Credit: SPE Motorsport)

Sensors are one of those areas. They may not have the visual appeal of a turbocharger, but the data they feed an ECU can directly affect how a high-output engine operates. Modifuel’s initial sensor lineup targets automotive-grade accuracy without laboratory-grade pricing.

“We wanted a high-end product, but obviously if you’re not building a spacecraft, you don’t need a sensor, a MAP sensor, that’s within 0.00001 accuracy,” Dan Snyder of SPE Motorsport said.

That matters when the sensor becomes part of the tuning strategy. On a turbocharged Mustang, pressure data can monitor fuel, oil, coolant, or manifold conditions and help the ECU make protective decisions. If the sensor is inaccurate, those decisions become less reliable when the tuner is working with small changes in pressure.

Pinpoint Accuracy

“All of our sensors are at a minimum 0.5-percent accurate. So 0.5-percent accuracy or better, depending on what line of sensor you’re going to get from us,” Snyder said.

The lineup will extend beyond basic pressure sensors to pressure switches, MAP sensors, and other pressure-sensing applications, with additional sensor and fuel-system products coming as the brand expands.

SPE will also offer individual Modifuel sensor, injector, pressure sensor, and ECU connectors and pins for custom harness work and repairs. (Image Credit: SPE Motorsport

That same shop-proven approach carries into the electrical side. Modifuel will offer sensor wiring, injector and pressure-sensor wiring, ECU connectors, pins, and other harness components for builders who would rather have the right connector on the shelf than spend race weekend hunting one down.

For custom harness builders, the components will be available individually, making repairs and one-off harness work easier. The company also plans pre-made harness components and protective sleeving, including PTFE-style and Raychem products.

The Little Things

The fuel-system side of Modifuel is another area to watch. SPE hasn’t revealed the complete catalog, but says fuel-system parts will be a major part of the brand, aimed at areas where suitable products are scarce or overpriced.

The small hardware may prove to be some of the most useful stuff in the lineup. A properly designed firewall pass-through saves time and gives a custom harness a cleaner path through the vehicle. That is where the Modifuel billet grommet system comes in. Its two-piece design sandwiches around a wiring harness at the firewall and secures with two bolts, eliminating the need to terminate the harness or install a large bulkhead connector just to get through the firewall.

The trick Modifuel billet two-piece firewall grommet sandwiches around an existing harness and bolts in place, with replaceable silicone inserts to fit different harness sizes and resist oil and road debris. (Photo Credit: SPE Motorsport)

Replaceable silicone inserts with different inside diameters let the same grommet accommodate different harness sizes while resisting oil and road debris. That makes it useful for factory-style wiring, pre-made Holley harnesses, or adapter harnesses connecting a MoTeC system to factory wiring.

With the first products expected this fall and more sensors, wiring, connectors, and fuel-system components planned, Modifuel could become a useful addition to the company’s performance parts arsenal.