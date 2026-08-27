Mustang Week, presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance, changed gears Wednesday with the inaugural Mustang Week Games & All-Ford Meet-Up, presented by Harris Mustang Supply. From noon to 4 p.m., The Horseshoe in Kannapolis, North Carolina, brought Ford enthusiasts and their cars together for an afternoon that mixed an All-Ford gathering with tug of war, horseshoes, three-legged races, wheelbarrow racing, and cornhole.

The All-Ford meet-up kept the cars at the center of the event. Mustangs naturally dominated the gathering, but the open format brought other Blue Oval machinery into the mix and gave attendees another opportunity to walk the rows, check out the builds, and talk shop with their owners.

The local police were on hand with a couple of Ford patrol cars, but this S650 is so stealthy. From a distance with the lights off, it looks like any other new Mustang, but when you see those lights flashing, your mood is going to change.

Then the games started. Tug of war brought plenty of straightforward competition, while horseshoes, cornhole, and the three-legged and wheelbarrow races required a little more coordination. After Tuesday’s karting competition, there was no clock to chase or apex to hit. It was pure person-to-person competition.

It was a great change of pace before the week focuses on full-on automotive action. The cars provided the backdrop, but the games gave clubs, friends, and families another way to join in on the Mustang Week fun. BBQ food trucks and cold drinks kept everyone fueled, while vendors and live music rounded out the afternoon.

Event sponsor Harris Mustang was on hand promoting its offerings. The company has a robust line of classic Mustang parts and is about to launch product lines for Fox and SN-95 pony cars.

By Wednesday afternoon, the games were finished and set the stage for the Mustang Week schedule to turn up the horsepower. Today brings the Mustang Week Track Day, presented by Shelby American, to Charlotte Motor Speedway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. HPDE sessions on the ROVAL are available for novice, intermediate, and advanced drivers, while the Track Experience gives attendees another way to experience the circuit.

This silver New Edge sports a Cobra R style on the outside and a turbocharged Modular engine under the hood breathing through a big Holley intake. With a manual transmission in the tunnel and a low-slung stance, it looks like a good time.

The inaugural Mustang Games featured a hot dog and Monster Energy eating-and-drinking contest, plus cornhole, horseshoes, a three-legged race, and wheelbarrow racing.

Besides the fun games and food trucks, The Horseshoe in Kannapolis, North Carolina, was filled with more than 360 Mustangs from every era. That included this clean, T-Top-equipped Mustang II with a nicely detailed small-block underhood.

Four competitors squared off to see who could eat five hot dogs and down a can of Monster Energy drink in the shortest time. In the end, it was Jesse Lane (@bassistjess) of Old Armo Beer Company that took the crown and prize package that included a free set of Continental Tires. Not only can he eat quickly, but he can rock too, as he also plays in a metal band.

Several cornhole players battled it out in the Mustang Games, but it was Brandon Yow from Kannapolis, North Carolina, who put up the most points. He scored a gift package that included a $300 Vortech gift certificate.

Team Alabama squared off against the Massholes in the Tug of War competition. It was a hard-fought battle, but the smack-talking team from the South took the win. Their ranks included Cole Ryska, Ben “Chud” Doty, Patrick Willis, Enrique Ovalle, and Camron Coates. They each took home a prize, including a car care bucket filled with gear from event sponsor Harris Mustang.

Not only did they win, but the duo of Tyler Willis and Hunter Dunn dominated the Three-Legged Race to take home prizes that included a $300 gift certificate for Procar by SCAT seats.

In a close competition, it was Team Alabama duo Cole Ryska and Patrick Willis returning to the winner’s circle after a dramatic win in the Wheelbarrow Race. They scored prize packs that included a $300 AFR gift certificate.