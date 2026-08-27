Mustang Week, presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance, changed gears Wednesday with the inaugural Mustang Week Games & All-Ford Meet-Up, presented by Harris Mustang Supply. From noon to 4 p.m., The Horseshoe in Kannapolis, North Carolina, brought Ford enthusiasts and their cars together for an afternoon that mixed an All-Ford gathering with tug of war, horseshoes, three-legged races, wheelbarrow racing, and cornhole.
The All-Ford meet-up kept the cars at the center of the event. Mustangs naturally dominated the gathering, but the open format brought other Blue Oval machinery into the mix and gave attendees another opportunity to walk the rows, check out the builds, and talk shop with their owners.
Then the games started. Tug of war brought plenty of straightforward competition, while horseshoes, cornhole, and the three-legged and wheelbarrow races required a little more coordination. After Tuesday’s karting competition, there was no clock to chase or apex to hit. It was pure person-to-person competition.
It was a great change of pace before the week focuses on full-on automotive action. The cars provided the backdrop, but the games gave clubs, friends, and families another way to join in on the Mustang Week fun. BBQ food trucks and cold drinks kept everyone fueled, while vendors and live music rounded out the afternoon.
By Wednesday afternoon, the games were finished and set the stage for the Mustang Week schedule to turn up the horsepower. Today brings the Mustang Week Track Day, presented by Shelby American, to Charlotte Motor Speedway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. HPDE sessions on the ROVAL are available for novice, intermediate, and advanced drivers, while the Track Experience gives attendees another way to experience the circuit.