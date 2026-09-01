Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 saved its biggest gathering for Saturday as the Mustang Week Official Car Show, presented by Roush Performance, took over zMAX Dragway in Concord. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mustangs from across the generations filled the grounds while drifting, ride-alongs, drag racing, autocross, the burnout contest, and Dyno Challenge Presented by Tuner School kept the action moving around the show field.

The Official Car Show put the spotlight on a collection of more than 500 stallions competing for honors across a wide range of categories. With Mustangs spanning generations, the field showcased the range of approaches that make the Mustang aftermarket so diverse. Restored classics, carefully detailed street cars, and heavily modified performance machines all had their place, giving attendees plenty to inspect while judges worked through the field.

After a week of Blue Oval action in North Carolina, Mustang Week 2026 closed with an emphatic crescendo at zMax Dragway in Concord. All in one spot, there was a massive car show surrounded by autocrossing, burnouts, drag racing, drifting, FMX stunts, and a midway of 80-plus vendors. For fans of Fords and Mustangs, there was something to enjoy all over the facility.

A judged Mustang show puts a different emphasis on a build than the track does. Here, the details matter. Paint, fit and finish, engine-bay presentation, interiors, wheels, and the execution of modifications all contribute to how a car stands apart from the crowd. After a week of watching Mustangs at informal meets and rocketing down racetracks, Saturday provided a chance to soak in the rows of outstanding stallions while the action continued.

Of course, this was no mere parking-lot car show. The surrounding action injected plenty of automotive adrenaline to keep the Mustang excitement galloping at full trot. Drifting and ride-alongs provided plenty of tire smoke, while drag racing and autocross offered more conventional competition. The Dyno Challenge in the VMP Performance booth, presented by Tuner School, added another dose of horsepower to the mix, giving enthusiasts yet another reason to take a break from the endless rows of Mustangs to see horsepower in action.

With hundreds of Mustangs vying for honors in the Official Car Show, the competition was fierce. In the end, three pony cars galloped to the front to take home the highly coveted Best of Show awards. Brandon Ennett (right photo, center) earned the Retro Mustang Week Best of Show with his 1996 Cobra restomod. Bob Zobel (right photo, right) earned Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show with his 1969 Mach 1. And Gary Patterson (right photo, left) took home the Modern Mustang Week Best of Show with his heavily modified 2017 GT350.

The burnout contest brought the noise level up another notch and filled the Monster Energy zone with glorious clouds of tire smoke. After Friday’s racing and street-class burnout competition was unfortunately rained out, it all came together on Saturday in a symphony of combustion and tire destruction.

The Awards Ceremony provided the payoff for the cars entered in the Official Car Show and Dyno Challenge, recognizing the builds that stood out from the massive crowd.

This year, the hotly contested Poker Run was powered and hosted by Fox Events, whose driving force, Jennifer Highley (left), also hosted the popular unofficial gathering, Fox After Dark. She presented the prizes to all the winners on Saturday afternoon at Mustang Week. The overall winner, Craig Johnson (not pictured), scored a complete Vortech supercharger kit.

Then Mustang Week Mayhem took over. The official finale brought drifting, motorsports action, and fireworks to zMAX Dragway, giving the Charlotte edition a suitably loud sendoff. After a week that moved from the Kick-Off Party to karting, the Mustang Week Games, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and a full day of Ford performance at zMAX, the finale put the exclamation point on the event.

Mustang Week brought together the show-car side, the street-performance crowd, and the racers under one umbrella in North Carolina. The Official Car Show and Mustang Week Mayhem closed out the week in high-performance style, and we can’t wait to see what awaits us next year, as the event definitely made its mark in its first year away from the beach.

There were several categories in the Drag Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. In the Street King class, Wayne Willoughby piloted his 2015 Mustang to a decisive win on the merits of an 8.386-second rip. Meanwhile, Jeff Cotrill earned a close victory in the Street King Outlaw class with a 9.01-second pass in his 2007 Mustang. Meanwhile, Jeremy Franks put together the spiciest run in his 1989 Mustang to win the Street King Hot Sauce class with a 10.93 pass.

True Street competitors endured a grueling, 30-minute cruise before completing three back-to-back passes. The averages of those passes determined the winners across a range of elapsed time categories. Ray Roman’s shark-emblazoned 2020 Mustang GT fed on the competition to take the overall win with a 9.727-second average, and Clint Biddix and his S197 took the second spot with a 10.04 average. Rounding out the winners were Oscar Marquez (10-second), Stephanie Syphiewski (11-second), Dan Snyder (12-second), and Kyle Cox (13-second).

A new wrinkle in True Street was the Street subcategory that mandated a front tire width that excluded the running of skinnies. Oscar Marquez, who also succeeded in Roll Racing, took home the win with a 10.809-second average to edge Jason Lawig’s 10.888-second average.

TREMEC Transmissions awarded trophies to the eight quickest manual-transmission racers in True Street, and four of those racers graduated to the TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout. There, Clint Biddix (right) rowed the gears in his 2014 Mustang to take the win over James Sheridan III’s 2018 Mustang with a 10.22 versus an 11.88.

There were three subcategories as part of Roll Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. Races started at 40 mph, and the fastest to the stripe took the win. In the Street Class Jesus Chavez (left) took the win, while Oscar Marquez (middle) won the Outlaw category. In the aptly named Top Dog Class, Wayne Willoughby (right) galloped to the win.

A couple of former NMRA racers battled to the top two spots in Open Comp as part of the Drag Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. In the end, Gordon Harlow took the win in his 1989 Mustang with a 10.191 on a 10.14 dial-in. Dennis Corn made it easy on Harlow with a redlight start in his 1988 Thunderbird to take runner-up honors.



For those who wanted to carve corners with precision and speed (and save a few innocent cones in the process, the Autocross Dial-In Challenge, Presented by General Tire, saw a dominant showing of S650 Mustangs, and one of those pilots, On Friday, Matt Goins (left) took the overall win. Representing for the vintage crowd, Ryan Jones (right) earned the runner-up honors in his Gulf-livery 1966 Mustang. On Saturday, Christopher Hayward took the win, and Cody Richard earned runner-up honors.

In the middle of the day, the action shifted from four wheels to two wheels as the Monster Energy FMX Freestyle Motocross put all eyes on the Monster Energy Zone as motocross riders jumped high above the crowd and performed dazzling tricks to get the crowd pumped up for all the action that was to come.

The Dyno Challenge, presented by Tuner School, on the VMP Performance dyno kept fans engaged with feats of rear-wheel horsepower. Competitors in the All-Motor and Power Adder categories competed for a $500 grand prize and a trophy. David Hall (left) took home the top honors in the Power Adder class when his 2015 Mustang rocked the rollers with a whopping 1,230 horsepower. G. Fanning earned the top award in the All-Motor category when his 2021 Mustang GT delivered 466 rear-wheel horsepower on the VMP Performance dyno.

As part of The Smoke Show, presented by Jegs Performance, the Pro Burnout competition pitted Fords against the world. The world notched the win as Seth Cavanaugh put on an apocalyptic display of smoke and fire (and probably melted some sweet treats), in his tire-slaying ice cream truck. Dave Schaller earned the second-place award, and Michael Giff rounded out the top three.

In the Street Burnout category, hosted by the one and only Cobra Sam, autocross runner-up Ryan Jones strapped some new boots on a 1966 Mustang and took home the win with a colorful cloud of smoke. Morgan Oldham piloted her wounded drift Mustang to a second-place finish, while Jeremy Jarrett burned his tires to take the third-place honors.

Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson of RTR closed out Mustang Week in style with a slideways demonstration punctuated by the event’s fabulous fireworks finalé.

Results

Official Car Show, Presented By Roush Performance

Car Type Award Car Details Name Best of Show Awards





Vintage 1964 – 1978 Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show 1969 Mach 1 Bob Zobel Retro 1979 – 2004 Retro Mustang Week Best of Show 1996 Cobra Brandon Ennett Modern 2005 – 2026 Modern Mustang Week Best of Show 2017 GT350 Gary Patterson Mustang Awards





Vintage Outstanding ’64 1/2 – ’66 Mustang 1964 1/2 Convertible John Noblitt Vintage Outstanding ’67-’68 Mustang 1967 Convertible Tim Goswhite Vintage Outstanding ’69-’70 Mustang 1969 Fastback Steve Knight Vintage Outstanding ’71-’73 Mustang 1971 Mach 1 Deb JA1 Saiani Mustang II Outstanding ’74-’78 Mustang 1978 Cobra Sean Starr Fox Outstanding ’79-’86 Mustang 1983 GLX Troy Brock Fox Outstanding ’87-’93 Mustang 1993 Coupe Tim Riggs SN95 Outstanding ’94-’98 Mustang 1995 GT Jeremy Turner New Edge Outstanding ’99-’04 Mustang 2003 Convertible Karen Worley S197 Outstanding ’05-’09 Mustang 2007 Saleen Ed Rizza S197 Outstanding ’10-’14 Mustang 2014 Shelby Jason Blakely S550 Outstanding ’15-’17 Mustang 2017 Shelby Matt Williams S550 Outstanding ’18-’23 Mustang 2018 Shelby Homer Tinney Jr. S650 Outstanding ’24-’26 Mustang 2024 RTR Robert Bottoms Specialty Trim Awards





Vintage Outstanding ’69-’71 Boss 1970 Boss Robert Nance Vintage Outstanding ’69-’73 Mach 1 1969 Mach 1 Harlin Nesbit Fox Body Outstanding ’93 SVT Cobra



SN95 Outstanding ’94-’98 SVT Cobra 1996 Mystic Kevin Flick S197 Outstanding ’12-’13 Boss 2012 Boss James Gaulay S197 Outstanding ’08 Bullitt 2008 Bullitt Matthew Bajerski New Edge Outstanding ’99-’04 SVT Cobra 2004 SVT Cobra Nic Curt New Edge Outstanding ’03-’04 Mach 1 2004 Mach 1 Chandler Tison New Edge Outstanding ’01 Bullitt 2001 Bullitt Alex Wirtel S550 Outstanding ’21+ Mach 1 2022 Mach 1 Michael Chapman S550 Outstanding ’19 Bullitt 2019 Bullitt Randy Hall Shelby / Roush / Saleen / EcoBoost



Shelby – Vintage Outstanding ’65-’70 Shelby 1965 GT350 Andy Killian Shelby – Modern Outstanding ’05-’25 Shelby 2022 GT500 Vinnie Allagritta Roush Outstanding Roush 2011 Roush George Charette Saleen Outstanding Saleen 1988 Convertible Marshall Townes Ecoboost Outstanding Ecoboost Mustang 2016 Ecoboost Drew Jackson Specialty Awards





Competition Vehicle Outstanding Race / Comp. Vehicle 1965 Pro Street Phillip Tarlton Original Vintage Outstanding Original Vintage 1965 Coupe Michelle Gentry Resto Mod Outstanding Resto Mod 1965 GT Coupe Christopher Boyken Conversion Outstanding Conversion 2006 Predator Jeff Pittman Open Outstanding Open 2016 GT/CS Mike Buscher Overall Show Awards





Judges Picks Judges Pick 2017 Shelby Super Snake Michael Knicely Judges Picks Judges Pick 2021 GT Jay Mills Judges Picks Judges Pick 1968 Convertible GT Nanci Brady Judges Picks Judges Pick 1965 Fastback Toni Johnson Judges Picks Judges Pick 1966 Convertible Phillip Shorts Promoter Awards Promoter Pick 2020 Shelby Super Snake Norman Strickland Promoter Awards Promoter Pick 1987 GT Bradley Loistar Promoter Awards Promoter Pick 1993 Convertible Phillip Sheets Promoter Awards Promoter Pick 1993 LX Coupe Benjamin Love Promoter Awards Promoter Pick 1989 Convertible Tolish White Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2012 Roush Jeff & Kim Rill Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2007 Roush Ryan Shultz Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1966 GT Richard Keith Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2003 Mach 1 Alex Brown Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1966 GT Michael Joyce Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2007 Predator Jeff Pittman Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1972 Mach 1 Gipson Rumple Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2024 Saleen Raymond Rodriguez Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1969 Convertible Paul Isenhour Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1990 LX Corey Cochcroft Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1967 Coupe Fred Gilbert Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2017 Super Snake Dave Musgrove Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1967 Fastback Jon Huddleson Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2017 GT Jason Poythress Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1965 Fastback Scott O’Neal Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1997 Cobra Kurk Bouchard Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1990 Hatchback Anthony Motschelknaus Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1970 Mach 1 Keith Wall Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2013 GT500 Steve Watson Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1966 2+2 Henry Grither Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1994 Cobra Keith Tison Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1970 Mach 1 Joel Ball Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2008 Bullitt Alex Hicks Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1967 C/S Jim Goodwin Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2004 SVT Cobra Michael Rhinehart Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1966 Coupe Hershel James Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2015 GT Melanie Jenkins Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1970 Mach 1 Coach Wall Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2007 GT Ryan Thompson Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1967 GT Coupe James Pinyon Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2013 Boss Gary Young Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1965 Convertible Jim Stoyle Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1990 LX Richard Wray Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1966 Coupe Jose Ativardo Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2019 GT Garrett Hutto Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1970 Fastback Rodney Johnson Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2003 SVT Cobra Eric Adams Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 1998 Saleen Jeff Borst Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2013 GT500 John Hammon Outstanding 40 Outstanding Mustang Award 2007 GT500 Stephen Weems

Drag Racing, Presented by SPE Motorsport

Open Comp Winner Gordon Harlow 1989 Mustang Open Comp Runner-Up Dennis Corn 1988 Thunderbird True Street (Street Class) Winner Oscar Marquez 2020 GT500 True Street (Street Class) Runner-Up Jason Lawig 2020 Shelby True Street Winner Ray Roman 2020 Mustang True Street Runner-Up Clint Biddix 2024 Mustang True Street 10-Second Winner Oscar Marquez 2020 GT500 True Street 11-Second Winner Stephanie Syphiewski 2020 Mustang True Street 12-Second Winner Dan Snyder 2024 Mustang True Street 13-Second Winner Kyle Cox 2023 Mustang Tremec Stick Shift Shootout Winner Clint Biddix 2014 Mustang Tremec Stick Shift Shootout Runner-Up James Sheridan III 2018 Mustang Street King Winner Wayne Willoughby 2015 Mustang Street King Runner-Up Paige Daniels 2014 Mustang Outlaw Winner Jeff Cottrill 2007 Mustang Outlaw Runner-Up Nathan Crittenton 2011 Mustang Hot Sauce Winner Jeremy Franks 1989 Mustang Hot Sauce Runner-Up Melvin Woppman 2026 Mustang

Roll Racing, Presented By SPE Motorsport

Class Finish Driver Street Class Winner Jesus Chavez Street Class Runner-Up Alvin Boone Outlaw Class Winner Oscar Marquez Outlaw Class Runner-Up James Sheridan III Top Dog Class Winner Wayne Willoughby Top Dog Class Runner-Up Steven Shrader

Poker Run, Powered By Fox Events

1 Craig Johnson Vortech Complete Supercharger System 1 Craig Johnson HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack 2 Lee Hudson LMR SVE Wheels + LMR Prize Pack 2 Lee Hudson HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack 3 Matthew W Sandlin Continental Tire Set 3 Matthew W Sandlin HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack 4 Lee Hudson Monster Energy + RTR Prize Pack 5 Michael Swoveland AlphaRex Headlights Upgrade 6 Michael Moore 5 Star Tuning Package 7 Don James CMS Event + Hotel Two Grandstand Race Tickets 8 Mike Beasley Harris Mustang Supply Car Care & Tool Kit Bundle 9 Michael Swoveland JEGS $500 Gift Card 10 Michael S Graening FORM Lighting $500 Gift Certificate 11 Damion McCafferty ProCar Performance Office Chair 12 Holly Hornback Mustang Week $200 Merchandise Gift Card 13 Carrol Rochester One Oil Change Kit 14 Chris White One Oil Change Kit 15 Doug Lambert Mustang Week Shirt Voucher + Pro Drift Ride-Along 16 Charlie Miloro Mustang Week Shirt Voucher 17 Michelle Marie Gentry Mustang Week Shirt Voucher 18 CR Bishop Mustang Week Shirt Voucher 19 Abigail Richards (Tracy Richards) Mustang Week Shirt Voucher 20 Jeryl Stowe Mustang Week Shirt Voucher

Dyno Challenge at VMP Performance, Presented By Tuner School

Power Adder



David Hall 2015 Mustang 1,230 Horsepower Tyler Williams 2020 Shelby GT500 1,009 Horsepower Jason Throwner 2016 Shelby GT350 766 Horsepower All-Motor



G. Fanning 2021 Mustang GT 466 Horsepower Devin Vargo 2025 Mustang Dark Horse 439 Horsepower Jyran Livingston 2022 Mustang Mach 1 437 Horsepower

Fords Versus The World Pro Burnout Contest

1st Place Seth Cavanaugh Frosty the Ice Cream Truck 2nd Place Dave Schaller 1967 Chevrolet C10 3rd Place Micheal Giff 1965 Chevrolet C10

Street Burnout Contest

1st Place Ryan Jones 1966 Ford Mustang 2nd Place Morgan Oldham 2000 Ford Mustang GT 3rd Place Jeremy Jarret 2012 Ford F350



Autocross Dial-In Challenge, Presented by General Tire