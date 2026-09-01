Mustang Week’s Official Car Show Was A Massive Display Of Blue Oval Mayhem

Steve Turner
September 1, 2026
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show

Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 saved its biggest gathering for Saturday as the Mustang Week Official Car Show, presented by Roush Performance, took over zMAX Dragway in Concord. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mustangs from across the generations filled the grounds while drifting, ride-alongs, drag racing, autocross, the burnout contest, and Dyno Challenge Presented by Tuner School kept the action moving around the show field.

The Official Car Show put the spotlight on a collection of more than 500 stallions competing for honors across a wide range of categories. With Mustangs spanning generations, the field showcased the range of approaches that make the Mustang aftermarket so diverse. Restored classics, carefully detailed street cars, and heavily modified performance machines all had their place, giving attendees plenty to inspect while judges worked through the field.

Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
After a week of Blue Oval action in North Carolina, Mustang Week 2026 closed with an emphatic crescendo at zMax Dragway in Concord. All in one spot, there was a massive car show surrounded by autocrossing, burnouts, drag racing, drifting, FMX stunts, and a midway of 80-plus vendors. For fans of Fords and Mustangs, there was something to enjoy all over the facility.

A judged Mustang show puts a different emphasis on a build than the track does. Here, the details matter. Paint, fit and finish, engine-bay presentation, interiors, wheels, and the execution of modifications all contribute to how a car stands apart from the crowd. After a week of watching Mustangs at informal meets and rocketing down racetracks, Saturday provided a chance to soak in the rows of outstanding stallions while the action continued.

Of course, this was no mere parking-lot car show. The surrounding action injected plenty of automotive adrenaline to keep the Mustang excitement galloping at full trot. Drifting and ride-alongs provided plenty of tire smoke, while drag racing and autocross offered more conventional competition. The Dyno Challenge in the VMP Performance booth, presented by Tuner School, added another dose of horsepower to the mix, giving enthusiasts yet another reason to take a break from the endless rows of Mustangs to see horsepower in action.

Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
With hundreds of Mustangs vying for honors in the Official Car Show, the competition was fierce. In the end, three pony cars galloped to the front to take home the highly coveted Best of Show awards. Brandon Ennett (right photo, center) earned the Retro Mustang Week Best of Show with his 1996 Cobra restomod. Bob Zobel (right photo, right) earned Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show with his 1969 Mach 1. And Gary Patterson (right photo, left) took home the Modern Mustang Week Best of Show with his heavily modified 2017 GT350.

The burnout contest brought the noise level up another notch and filled the Monster Energy zone with glorious clouds of tire smoke. After Friday’s racing and street-class burnout competition was unfortunately rained out, it all came together on Saturday in a symphony of combustion and tire destruction.

The Awards Ceremony provided the payoff for the cars entered in the Official Car Show and Dyno Challenge, recognizing the builds that stood out from the massive crowd.

Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
This year, the hotly contested Poker Run was powered and hosted by Fox Events, whose driving force, Jennifer Highley (left), also hosted the popular unofficial gathering, Fox After Dark. She presented the prizes to all the winners on Saturday afternoon at Mustang Week. The overall winner, Craig Johnson (not pictured), scored a complete Vortech supercharger kit.

Then Mustang Week Mayhem took over. The official finale brought drifting, motorsports action, and fireworks to zMAX Dragway, giving the Charlotte edition a suitably loud sendoff. After a week that moved from the Kick-Off Party to karting, the Mustang Week Games, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and a full day of Ford performance at zMAX, the finale put the exclamation point on the event.

Mustang Week brought together the show-car side, the street-performance crowd, and the racers under one umbrella in North Carolina. The Official Car Show and Mustang Week Mayhem closed out the week in high-performance style, and we can’t wait to see what awaits us next year, as the event definitely made its mark in its first year away from the beach.

Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
There were several categories in the Drag Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. In the Street King class, Wayne Willoughby piloted his 2015 Mustang to a decisive win on the merits of an 8.386-second rip. Meanwhile, Jeff Cotrill earned a close victory in the Street King Outlaw class with a 9.01-second pass in his 2007 Mustang. Meanwhile, Jeremy Franks put together the spiciest run in his 1989 Mustang to win the Street King Hot Sauce class with a 10.93 pass.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
True Street competitors endured a grueling, 30-minute cruise before completing three back-to-back passes. The averages of those passes determined the winners across a range of elapsed time categories. Ray Roman’s shark-emblazoned 2020 Mustang GT fed on the competition to take the overall win with a 9.727-second average, and Clint Biddix and his S197 took the second spot with a 10.04 average. Rounding out the winners were Oscar Marquez (10-second), Stephanie Syphiewski (11-second), Dan Snyder (12-second), and Kyle Cox (13-second).
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
A new wrinkle in True Street was the Street subcategory that mandated a front tire width that excluded the running of skinnies. Oscar Marquez, who also succeeded in Roll Racing, took home the win with a 10.809-second average to edge Jason Lawig’s 10.888-second average.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
TREMEC Transmissions awarded trophies to the eight quickest manual-transmission racers in True Street, and four of those racers graduated to the TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout. There, Clint Biddix (right) rowed the gears in his 2014 Mustang to take the win over James Sheridan III’s 2018 Mustang with a 10.22 versus an 11.88.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
There were three subcategories as part of Roll Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. Races started at 40 mph, and the fastest to the stripe took the win. In the Street Class Jesus Chavez (left) took the win, while Oscar Marquez (middle) won the Outlaw category. In the aptly named Top Dog Class, Wayne Willoughby (right) galloped to the win.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
A couple of former NMRA racers battled to the top two spots in Open Comp as part of the Drag Racing, presented by SPE Motorsport. In the end, Gordon Harlow took the win in his 1989 Mustang with a 10.191 on a 10.14 dial-in. Dennis Corn made it easy on Harlow with a redlight start in his 1988 Thunderbird to take runner-up honors.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
For those who wanted to carve corners with precision and speed (and save a few innocent cones in the process, the Autocross Dial-In Challenge, Presented by General Tire, saw a dominant showing of S650 Mustangs, and one of those pilots, On Friday, Matt Goins (left) took the overall win. Representing for the vintage crowd, Ryan Jones (right) earned the runner-up honors in his Gulf-livery 1966 Mustang. On Saturday, Christopher Hayward took the win, and Cody Richard earned runner-up honors.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
In the middle of the day, the action shifted from four wheels to two wheels as the Monster Energy FMX Freestyle Motocross put all eyes on the Monster Energy Zone as motocross riders jumped high above the crowd and performed dazzling tricks to get the crowd pumped up for all the action that was to come.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
The Dyno Challenge, presented by Tuner School, on the VMP Performance dyno kept fans engaged with feats of rear-wheel horsepower. Competitors in the All-Motor and Power Adder categories competed for a $500 grand prize and a trophy. David Hall (left) took home the top honors in the Power Adder class when his 2015 Mustang rocked the rollers with a whopping 1,230 horsepower. G. Fanning earned the top award in the All-Motor category when his 2021 Mustang GT delivered 466 rear-wheel horsepower on the VMP Performance dyno.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
As part of The Smoke Show, presented by Jegs Performance, the Pro Burnout competition pitted Fords against the world. The world notched the win as Seth Cavanaugh put on an apocalyptic display of smoke and fire (and probably melted some sweet treats), in his tire-slaying ice cream truck. Dave Schaller earned the second-place award, and Michael Giff rounded out the top three.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
In the Street Burnout category, hosted by the one and only Cobra Sam, autocross runner-up Ryan Jones strapped some new boots on a 1966 Mustang and took home the win with a colorful cloud of smoke. Morgan Oldham piloted her wounded drift Mustang to a second-place finish, while Jeremy Jarrett burned his tires to take the third-place honors.
Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 Official Car Show
Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson of RTR closed out Mustang Week in style with a slideways demonstration punctuated by the event’s fabulous fireworks finalé.
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Results

Official Car Show, Presented By Roush Performance

Car TypeAwardCar DetailsName
Best of Show Awards


Vintage 1964 – 1978Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show1969 Mach 1Bob Zobel
Retro 1979 – 2004Retro Mustang Week Best of Show1996 CobraBrandon Ennett
Modern 2005 – 2026Modern Mustang Week Best of Show2017 GT350Gary Patterson
Mustang Awards


VintageOutstanding ’64 1/2 – ’66 Mustang1964 1/2 ConvertibleJohn Noblitt
VintageOutstanding ’67-’68 Mustang1967 ConvertibleTim Goswhite
VintageOutstanding ’69-’70 Mustang1969 FastbackSteve Knight
VintageOutstanding ’71-’73 Mustang1971 Mach 1Deb JA1 Saiani
Mustang IIOutstanding ’74-’78 Mustang1978 CobraSean Starr
FoxOutstanding ’79-’86 Mustang1983 GLXTroy Brock
FoxOutstanding ’87-’93 Mustang1993 CoupeTim Riggs
SN95Outstanding ’94-’98 Mustang1995 GTJeremy Turner
New EdgeOutstanding ’99-’04 Mustang2003 ConvertibleKaren Worley
S197Outstanding ’05-’09 Mustang2007 SaleenEd Rizza
S197Outstanding ’10-’14 Mustang2014 ShelbyJason Blakely
S550Outstanding ’15-’17 Mustang2017 ShelbyMatt Williams
S550Outstanding ’18-’23 Mustang2018 ShelbyHomer Tinney Jr.
S650Outstanding ’24-’26 Mustang2024 RTRRobert Bottoms
Specialty Trim Awards


VintageOutstanding ’69-’71 Boss1970 BossRobert Nance
VintageOutstanding ’69-’73 Mach 11969 Mach 1Harlin Nesbit
Fox BodyOutstanding ’93 SVT Cobra

SN95Outstanding ’94-’98 SVT Cobra1996 MysticKevin Flick
S197Outstanding ’12-’13 Boss2012 BossJames Gaulay
S197Outstanding ’08 Bullitt2008 BullittMatthew Bajerski
New EdgeOutstanding ’99-’04 SVT Cobra2004 SVT CobraNic Curt
New EdgeOutstanding ’03-’04 Mach 12004 Mach 1Chandler Tison
New EdgeOutstanding ’01 Bullitt2001 BullittAlex Wirtel
S550Outstanding ’21+ Mach 12022 Mach 1Michael Chapman
S550Outstanding ’19 Bullitt2019 BullittRandy Hall
Shelby / Roush / Saleen / EcoBoost

Shelby – VintageOutstanding ’65-’70 Shelby1965 GT350Andy Killian
Shelby – ModernOutstanding ’05-’25 Shelby2022 GT500Vinnie Allagritta
RoushOutstanding Roush2011 RoushGeorge Charette
SaleenOutstanding Saleen1988 ConvertibleMarshall Townes
EcoboostOutstanding Ecoboost Mustang2016 EcoboostDrew Jackson
Specialty Awards


Competition VehicleOutstanding Race / Comp. Vehicle1965 Pro StreetPhillip Tarlton
Original VintageOutstanding Original Vintage1965 CoupeMichelle Gentry
Resto ModOutstanding Resto Mod1965 GT CoupeChristopher Boyken
ConversionOutstanding Conversion2006 PredatorJeff Pittman
OpenOutstanding Open2016 GT/CSMike Buscher
Overall Show Awards


Judges PicksJudges Pick2017 Shelby Super SnakeMichael Knicely
Judges PicksJudges Pick2021 GTJay Mills
Judges PicksJudges Pick1968 Convertible GTNanci Brady
Judges PicksJudges Pick1965 FastbackToni Johnson
Judges PicksJudges Pick1966 ConvertiblePhillip Shorts
Promoter AwardsPromoter Pick2020 Shelby Super SnakeNorman Strickland
Promoter AwardsPromoter Pick1987 GTBradley Loistar
Promoter AwardsPromoter Pick1993 ConvertiblePhillip Sheets
Promoter AwardsPromoter Pick1993 LX CoupeBenjamin Love
Promoter AwardsPromoter Pick1989 ConvertibleTolish White
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2012 RoushJeff & Kim Rill
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2007 RoushRyan Shultz
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1966 GTRichard Keith
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2003 Mach 1Alex Brown
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1966 GTMichael Joyce
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2007 PredatorJeff Pittman
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1972 Mach 1Gipson Rumple
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2024 SaleenRaymond Rodriguez
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1969 ConvertiblePaul Isenhour
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1990 LXCorey Cochcroft
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1967 CoupeFred Gilbert
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2017 Super SnakeDave Musgrove
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1967 FastbackJon Huddleson
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2017 GTJason Poythress
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1965 FastbackScott O’Neal
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1997 CobraKurk Bouchard
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1990 HatchbackAnthony Motschelknaus
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1970 Mach 1Keith Wall
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2013 GT500Steve Watson
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1966 2+2Henry Grither
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1994 CobraKeith Tison
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1970 Mach 1Joel Ball
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2008 BullittAlex Hicks
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1967 C/SJim Goodwin
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2004 SVT CobraMichael Rhinehart
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1966 CoupeHershel James
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2015 GTMelanie Jenkins
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1970 Mach 1Coach Wall
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2007 GTRyan Thompson
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1967 GT CoupeJames Pinyon
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2013 BossGary Young
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1965 ConvertibleJim Stoyle
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1990 LXRichard Wray
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1966 CoupeJose Ativardo
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2019 GTGarrett Hutto
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1970 FastbackRodney Johnson
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2003 SVT CobraEric Adams
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award1998 SaleenJeff Borst
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2013 GT500John Hammon
Outstanding 40Outstanding Mustang Award2007 GT500Stephen Weems

Drag Racing, Presented by SPE Motorsport

Open CompWinnerGordon Harlow1989Mustang
Open CompRunner-UpDennis Corn1988Thunderbird
True Street (Street Class)WinnerOscar Marquez2020GT500
True Street (Street Class)Runner-UpJason Lawig2020Shelby
True StreetWinnerRay Roman2020Mustang
True StreetRunner-UpClint Biddix2024Mustang
True Street10-Second WinnerOscar Marquez2020GT500
True Street11-Second WinnerStephanie Syphiewski2020Mustang
True Street12-Second WinnerDan Snyder2024Mustang
True Street13-Second WinnerKyle Cox2023Mustang
Tremec Stick Shift ShootoutWinnerClint Biddix2014Mustang
Tremec Stick Shift ShootoutRunner-UpJames Sheridan III2018Mustang
Street KingWinnerWayne Willoughby2015Mustang
Street KingRunner-UpPaige Daniels2014Mustang
OutlawWinnerJeff Cottrill2007Mustang
OutlawRunner-UpNathan Crittenton2011Mustang
Hot SauceWinnerJeremy Franks1989Mustang
Hot SauceRunner-UpMelvin Woppman2026Mustang

Roll Racing, Presented By SPE Motorsport

ClassFinishDriver
Street ClassWinnerJesus Chavez
Street ClassRunner-UpAlvin Boone
Outlaw ClassWinnerOscar Marquez
Outlaw ClassRunner-UpJames Sheridan III
Top Dog ClassWinnerWayne Willoughby
Top Dog ClassRunner-UpSteven Shrader

Poker Run, Powered By Fox Events

1Craig JohnsonVortech Complete Supercharger System
1Craig JohnsonHPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
2Lee HudsonLMR SVE Wheels + LMR Prize Pack
2Lee HudsonHPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
3Matthew W SandlinContinental Tire Set
3Matthew W SandlinHPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
4Lee HudsonMonster Energy + RTR Prize Pack
5Michael SwovelandAlphaRex Headlights Upgrade
6Michael Moore5 Star Tuning Package
7Don JamesCMS Event + Hotel Two Grandstand Race Tickets
8Mike BeasleyHarris Mustang Supply Car Care & Tool Kit Bundle
9Michael SwovelandJEGS $500 Gift Card
10Michael S GraeningFORM Lighting $500 Gift Certificate
11Damion McCaffertyProCar Performance Office Chair
12Holly HornbackMustang Week $200 Merchandise Gift Card
13Carrol RochesterOne Oil Change Kit
14Chris WhiteOne Oil Change Kit
15Doug LambertMustang Week Shirt Voucher + Pro Drift Ride-Along
16Charlie MiloroMustang Week Shirt Voucher
17Michelle Marie GentryMustang Week Shirt Voucher
18CR BishopMustang Week Shirt Voucher 
19Abigail Richards (Tracy Richards)Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
20Jeryl StoweMustang Week Shirt Voucher

Dyno Challenge at VMP Performance, Presented By Tuner School

Power Adder

David Hall2015 Mustang1,230 Horsepower
Tyler Williams2020 Shelby GT5001,009 Horsepower
Jason Throwner2016 Shelby GT350766 Horsepower
All-Motor

G. Fanning2021 Mustang GT466 Horsepower
Devin Vargo2025 Mustang Dark Horse439 Horsepower
Jyran Livingston2022 Mustang Mach 1437 Horsepower

Fords Versus The World Pro Burnout Contest

1st PlaceSeth CavanaughFrosty the Ice Cream Truck
2nd PlaceDave Schaller1967 Chevrolet C10
3rd PlaceMicheal Giff1965 Chevrolet C10

Street Burnout Contest

1st PlaceRyan Jones1966 Ford Mustang
2nd PlaceMorgan Oldham2000 Ford Mustang GT
3rd PlaceJeremy Jarret2012 Ford F350


Autocross Dial-In Challenge, Presented by General Tire


Friday WinnersSaturday Winners
Autocross Dial-in Challenge 1stMatthew GoinsChristopher Hayward
Autocross Dial-in Challenge 2ndRyan JonesCody Richards
Autocross Dial-in Challenge 3rdKeith BuckleyMatthew Goins

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