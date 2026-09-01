Mustang Week Charlotte 2026 saved its biggest gathering for Saturday as the Mustang Week Official Car Show, presented by Roush Performance, took over zMAX Dragway in Concord. From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mustangs from across the generations filled the grounds while drifting, ride-alongs, drag racing, autocross, the burnout contest, and Dyno Challenge Presented by Tuner School kept the action moving around the show field.
The Official Car Show put the spotlight on a collection of more than 500 stallions competing for honors across a wide range of categories. With Mustangs spanning generations, the field showcased the range of approaches that make the Mustang aftermarket so diverse. Restored classics, carefully detailed street cars, and heavily modified performance machines all had their place, giving attendees plenty to inspect while judges worked through the field.
A judged Mustang show puts a different emphasis on a build than the track does. Here, the details matter. Paint, fit and finish, engine-bay presentation, interiors, wheels, and the execution of modifications all contribute to how a car stands apart from the crowd. After a week of watching Mustangs at informal meets and rocketing down racetracks, Saturday provided a chance to soak in the rows of outstanding stallions while the action continued.
Of course, this was no mere parking-lot car show. The surrounding action injected plenty of automotive adrenaline to keep the Mustang excitement galloping at full trot. Drifting and ride-alongs provided plenty of tire smoke, while drag racing and autocross offered more conventional competition. The Dyno Challenge in the VMP Performance booth, presented by Tuner School, added another dose of horsepower to the mix, giving enthusiasts yet another reason to take a break from the endless rows of Mustangs to see horsepower in action.
The burnout contest brought the noise level up another notch and filled the Monster Energy zone with glorious clouds of tire smoke. After Friday’s racing and street-class burnout competition was unfortunately rained out, it all came together on Saturday in a symphony of combustion and tire destruction.
The Awards Ceremony provided the payoff for the cars entered in the Official Car Show and Dyno Challenge, recognizing the builds that stood out from the massive crowd.
Then Mustang Week Mayhem took over. The official finale brought drifting, motorsports action, and fireworks to zMAX Dragway, giving the Charlotte edition a suitably loud sendoff. After a week that moved from the Kick-Off Party to karting, the Mustang Week Games, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, and a full day of Ford performance at zMAX, the finale put the exclamation point on the event.
Mustang Week brought together the show-car side, the street-performance crowd, and the racers under one umbrella in North Carolina. The Official Car Show and Mustang Week Mayhem closed out the week in high-performance style, and we can’t wait to see what awaits us next year, as the event definitely made its mark in its first year away from the beach.
Results
Official Car Show, Presented By Roush Performance
|Car Type
|Award
|Car Details
|Name
|Best of Show Awards
|Vintage 1964 – 1978
|Vintage Mustang Week Best of Show
|1969 Mach 1
|Bob Zobel
|Retro 1979 – 2004
|Retro Mustang Week Best of Show
|1996 Cobra
|Brandon Ennett
|Modern 2005 – 2026
|Modern Mustang Week Best of Show
|2017 GT350
|Gary Patterson
|Mustang Awards
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’64 1/2 – ’66 Mustang
|1964 1/2 Convertible
|John Noblitt
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’67-’68 Mustang
|1967 Convertible
|Tim Goswhite
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’69-’70 Mustang
|1969 Fastback
|Steve Knight
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’71-’73 Mustang
|1971 Mach 1
|Deb JA1 Saiani
|Mustang II
|Outstanding ’74-’78 Mustang
|1978 Cobra
|Sean Starr
|Fox
|Outstanding ’79-’86 Mustang
|1983 GLX
|Troy Brock
|Fox
|Outstanding ’87-’93 Mustang
|1993 Coupe
|Tim Riggs
|SN95
|Outstanding ’94-’98 Mustang
|1995 GT
|Jeremy Turner
|New Edge
|Outstanding ’99-’04 Mustang
|2003 Convertible
|Karen Worley
|S197
|Outstanding ’05-’09 Mustang
|2007 Saleen
|Ed Rizza
|S197
|Outstanding ’10-’14 Mustang
|2014 Shelby
|Jason Blakely
|S550
|Outstanding ’15-’17 Mustang
|2017 Shelby
|Matt Williams
|S550
|Outstanding ’18-’23 Mustang
|2018 Shelby
|Homer Tinney Jr.
|S650
|Outstanding ’24-’26 Mustang
|2024 RTR
|Robert Bottoms
|Specialty Trim Awards
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’69-’71 Boss
|1970 Boss
|Robert Nance
|Vintage
|Outstanding ’69-’73 Mach 1
|1969 Mach 1
|Harlin Nesbit
|Fox Body
|Outstanding ’93 SVT Cobra
|SN95
|Outstanding ’94-’98 SVT Cobra
|1996 Mystic
|Kevin Flick
|S197
|Outstanding ’12-’13 Boss
|2012 Boss
|James Gaulay
|S197
|Outstanding ’08 Bullitt
|2008 Bullitt
|Matthew Bajerski
|New Edge
|Outstanding ’99-’04 SVT Cobra
|2004 SVT Cobra
|Nic Curt
|New Edge
|Outstanding ’03-’04 Mach 1
|2004 Mach 1
|Chandler Tison
|New Edge
|Outstanding ’01 Bullitt
|2001 Bullitt
|Alex Wirtel
|S550
|Outstanding ’21+ Mach 1
|2022 Mach 1
|Michael Chapman
|S550
|Outstanding ’19 Bullitt
|2019 Bullitt
|Randy Hall
|Shelby / Roush / Saleen / EcoBoost
|Shelby – Vintage
|Outstanding ’65-’70 Shelby
|1965 GT350
|Andy Killian
|Shelby – Modern
|Outstanding ’05-’25 Shelby
|2022 GT500
|Vinnie Allagritta
|Roush
|Outstanding Roush
|2011 Roush
|George Charette
|Saleen
|Outstanding Saleen
|1988 Convertible
|Marshall Townes
|Ecoboost
|Outstanding Ecoboost Mustang
|2016 Ecoboost
|Drew Jackson
|Specialty Awards
|Competition Vehicle
|Outstanding Race / Comp. Vehicle
|1965 Pro Street
|Phillip Tarlton
|Original Vintage
|Outstanding Original Vintage
|1965 Coupe
|Michelle Gentry
|Resto Mod
|Outstanding Resto Mod
|1965 GT Coupe
|Christopher Boyken
|Conversion
|Outstanding Conversion
|2006 Predator
|Jeff Pittman
|Open
|Outstanding Open
|2016 GT/CS
|Mike Buscher
|Overall Show Awards
|Judges Picks
|Judges Pick
|2017 Shelby Super Snake
|Michael Knicely
|Judges Picks
|Judges Pick
|2021 GT
|Jay Mills
|Judges Picks
|Judges Pick
|1968 Convertible GT
|Nanci Brady
|Judges Picks
|Judges Pick
|1965 Fastback
|Toni Johnson
|Judges Picks
|Judges Pick
|1966 Convertible
|Phillip Shorts
|Promoter Awards
|Promoter Pick
|2020 Shelby Super Snake
|Norman Strickland
|Promoter Awards
|Promoter Pick
|1987 GT
|Bradley Loistar
|Promoter Awards
|Promoter Pick
|1993 Convertible
|Phillip Sheets
|Promoter Awards
|Promoter Pick
|1993 LX Coupe
|Benjamin Love
|Promoter Awards
|Promoter Pick
|1989 Convertible
|Tolish White
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2012 Roush
|Jeff & Kim Rill
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2007 Roush
|Ryan Shultz
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1966 GT
|Richard Keith
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2003 Mach 1
|Alex Brown
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1966 GT
|Michael Joyce
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2007 Predator
|Jeff Pittman
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1972 Mach 1
|Gipson Rumple
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2024 Saleen
|Raymond Rodriguez
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1969 Convertible
|Paul Isenhour
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1990 LX
|Corey Cochcroft
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1967 Coupe
|Fred Gilbert
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2017 Super Snake
|Dave Musgrove
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1967 Fastback
|Jon Huddleson
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2017 GT
|Jason Poythress
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1965 Fastback
|Scott O’Neal
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1997 Cobra
|Kurk Bouchard
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1990 Hatchback
|Anthony Motschelknaus
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1970 Mach 1
|Keith Wall
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2013 GT500
|Steve Watson
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1966 2+2
|Henry Grither
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1994 Cobra
|Keith Tison
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1970 Mach 1
|Joel Ball
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2008 Bullitt
|Alex Hicks
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1967 C/S
|Jim Goodwin
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2004 SVT Cobra
|Michael Rhinehart
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1966 Coupe
|Hershel James
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2015 GT
|Melanie Jenkins
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1970 Mach 1
|Coach Wall
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2007 GT
|Ryan Thompson
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1967 GT Coupe
|James Pinyon
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2013 Boss
|Gary Young
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1965 Convertible
|Jim Stoyle
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1990 LX
|Richard Wray
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1966 Coupe
|Jose Ativardo
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2019 GT
|Garrett Hutto
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1970 Fastback
|Rodney Johnson
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2003 SVT Cobra
|Eric Adams
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|1998 Saleen
|Jeff Borst
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2013 GT500
|John Hammon
|Outstanding 40
|Outstanding Mustang Award
|2007 GT500
|Stephen Weems
Drag Racing, Presented by SPE Motorsport
|Open Comp
|Winner
|Gordon Harlow
|1989
|Mustang
|Open Comp
|Runner-Up
|Dennis Corn
|1988
|Thunderbird
|True Street (Street Class)
|Winner
|Oscar Marquez
|2020
|GT500
|True Street (Street Class)
|Runner-Up
|Jason Lawig
|2020
|Shelby
|True Street
|Winner
|Ray Roman
|2020
|Mustang
|True Street
|Runner-Up
|Clint Biddix
|2024
|Mustang
|True Street
|10-Second Winner
|Oscar Marquez
|2020
|GT500
|True Street
|11-Second Winner
|Stephanie Syphiewski
|2020
|Mustang
|True Street
|12-Second Winner
|Dan Snyder
|2024
|Mustang
|True Street
|13-Second Winner
|Kyle Cox
|2023
|Mustang
|Tremec Stick Shift Shootout
|Winner
|Clint Biddix
|2014
|Mustang
|Tremec Stick Shift Shootout
|Runner-Up
|James Sheridan III
|2018
|Mustang
|Street King
|Winner
|Wayne Willoughby
|2015
|Mustang
|Street King
|Runner-Up
|Paige Daniels
|2014
|Mustang
|Outlaw
|Winner
|Jeff Cottrill
|2007
|Mustang
|Outlaw
|Runner-Up
|Nathan Crittenton
|2011
|Mustang
|Hot Sauce
|Winner
|Jeremy Franks
|1989
|Mustang
|Hot Sauce
|Runner-Up
|Melvin Woppman
|2026
|Mustang
Roll Racing, Presented By SPE Motorsport
|Class
|Finish
|Driver
|Street Class
|Winner
|Jesus Chavez
|Street Class
|Runner-Up
|Alvin Boone
|Outlaw Class
|Winner
|Oscar Marquez
|Outlaw Class
|Runner-Up
|James Sheridan III
|Top Dog Class
|Winner
|Wayne Willoughby
|Top Dog Class
|Runner-Up
|Steven Shrader
Poker Run, Powered By Fox Events
|1
|Craig Johnson
|Vortech Complete Supercharger System
|1
|Craig Johnson
|HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
|2
|Lee Hudson
|LMR SVE Wheels + LMR Prize Pack
|2
|Lee Hudson
|HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
|3
|Matthew W Sandlin
|Continental Tire Set
|3
|Matthew W Sandlin
|HPL Performance Lubricants Prize Pack
|4
|Lee Hudson
|Monster Energy + RTR Prize Pack
|5
|Michael Swoveland
|AlphaRex Headlights Upgrade
|6
|Michael Moore
|5 Star Tuning Package
|7
|Don James
|CMS Event + Hotel Two Grandstand Race Tickets
|8
|Mike Beasley
|Harris Mustang Supply Car Care & Tool Kit Bundle
|9
|Michael Swoveland
|JEGS $500 Gift Card
|10
|Michael S Graening
|FORM Lighting $500 Gift Certificate
|11
|Damion McCafferty
|ProCar Performance Office Chair
|12
|Holly Hornback
|Mustang Week $200 Merchandise Gift Card
|13
|Carrol Rochester
|One Oil Change Kit
|14
|Chris White
|One Oil Change Kit
|15
|Doug Lambert
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher + Pro Drift Ride-Along
|16
|Charlie Miloro
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
|17
|Michelle Marie Gentry
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
|18
|CR Bishop
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
|19
|Abigail Richards (Tracy Richards)
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
|20
|Jeryl Stowe
|Mustang Week Shirt Voucher
Dyno Challenge at VMP Performance, Presented By Tuner School
|Power Adder
|David Hall
|2015 Mustang
|1,230 Horsepower
|Tyler Williams
|2020 Shelby GT500
|1,009 Horsepower
|Jason Throwner
|2016 Shelby GT350
|766 Horsepower
|All-Motor
|G. Fanning
|2021 Mustang GT
|466 Horsepower
|Devin Vargo
|2025 Mustang Dark Horse
|439 Horsepower
|Jyran Livingston
|2022 Mustang Mach 1
|437 Horsepower
Fords Versus The World Pro Burnout Contest
|1st Place
|Seth Cavanaugh
|Frosty the Ice Cream Truck
|2nd Place
|Dave Schaller
|1967 Chevrolet C10
|3rd Place
|Micheal Giff
|1965 Chevrolet C10
Street Burnout Contest
|1st Place
|Ryan Jones
|1966 Ford Mustang
|2nd Place
|Morgan Oldham
|2000 Ford Mustang GT
|3rd Place
|Jeremy Jarret
|2012 Ford F350
Autocross Dial-In Challenge, Presented by General Tire
|Friday Winners
|Saturday Winners
|Autocross Dial-in Challenge 1st
|Matthew Goins
|Christopher Hayward
|Autocross Dial-in Challenge 2nd
|Ryan Jones
|Cody Richards
|Autocross Dial-in Challenge 3rd
|Keith Buckley
|Matthew Goins
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