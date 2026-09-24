Jay Leno Checks Out Fluffy’s Pristine Fox Convertible

Known for selling out arenas, comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias spends most of his time delivering punchlines to packed crowds. But behind the laughs and jokes, he keeps a pristine 1993 Mustang tucked away. He turned to Jay Leno’s garage to share its story. Looking totally untouched by time, the black convertible immediately caught the legendary host by surprise.

The first thing that this pony car displayed was an unbelievable 468 original miles on the odometer. Standing next to his prized convertible, the entertainer detailed how he developed an obsession with early ’90s machines.

Growing up without funds to buy cool rides, he spent his youth admiring these specific models. Iglesias notes, “It is literally me going back in time and buying one of the cars that I wanted and the fact that it’s only 500 miles, actually 468.”

Packing a 5.0-liter V8 engine rated at 225 horsepower, the lightweight chassis provides plenty of punch for sunny afternoon cruising. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission, the setup gives Fluffy exactly what he wants.

While keeping almost everything entirely stock, the owner made one major modification hidden inside the trunk. Paying tribute to the music of that era, he installed a massive custom stereo system capable of shaking the rear bumper.

Hitting local streets with the top down, both of them noticed how tight the unmolested chassis felt over uneven pavement. Cruising alongside his guest, the host pointed out how well domestic manufacturers built vehicles before the 20th century closed.

Turning the conversation to classic car ownership, the comedian explained why he avoids long rebuilds and prefers finding untouched survivors.

“But for the most part, other cars that I want to fix up and get restored, they’ve taken so long it gets discouraging, which is one of the reasons why I started buying these low-mile cars,” he said.

Finding an original convertible from that production year with such low mileage requires serious patience. Back then, a fully loaded model commanded roughly $23,000.

Today, tracking down a flawless survivor demands more cash. Combining massive success with a pure love for nostalgia, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias gets to relive his teenage dreams every time he grabs the keys to this 1993 Mustang.