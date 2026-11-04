One of the keys to making more horsepower is increasing the amount of oxygen. aFe Power’s line of large-bore throttle bodies allows your engine to feast on more air and doesn’t require big changes to your vehicle.

At the SEMA 2026 show, aFe Power brought out its lineup of aftermarket throttle bodies. These throttle bodies have a larger bore than a stock throttle body. What makes these throttle bodies such an attractive upgrade is the fact that they’re a bolt-on part right out of the box.

“Basically, the idea is to increase the bore size just enough to give the engine that extra increase in horsepower without having to change any of the electronics. You don’t have to retune the vehicle, just bolt on one of our throttle bodies, plug it in, and drive. There’s a noticeable difference between the stock throttle bodies and one of ours,” says aFe Power’s Stuart Miyagishima.

The horsepower increase the aFe Power throttle bodies provide shows up on the dyno. Depending on the application, the throttle bodies can provide a gain of nearly 10 horsepower.

aFe Power saw the potential in this line of large-bore throttle bodies after releasing just a few for various domestic applications. The company has expanded its throttle body offerings on the domestic side to cover Dodge, GM, Ford, and Jeep applications. You can see all of the throttle bodies that aFe Power offers right here on the company’s website.