Trying to source an accessory drive for a project vehicle can be a challenge, but Holley is here to make it easier. Ford fans will love the Mid Mount Accessory Drive that Holley brought to SEMA 2026 for small-block Ford engines.

Holley’s Mid Mount accessory systems use a “bracketless” mounting structure. This setup mounts all of the accessories to a proprietary timing cover. The big advantage of this design is how tightly it pulls all of the accessories together, providing more space under the hood while also showing off your engine.

Greg Senser, senior sales manager at Holley Performance Products, explains what makes this Mid Mount accessory drive a great option for applications where you have limited space available:

“The Holley small block Ford Mid Mount Accessory Drive is perfect for applications where you’re doing a motor swap or things of that nature where space is at a premium. It’s a single part number that gets you everything you need, including air conditioning system accommodations, a power steering pump, water pump, pulleys, a tensioner, and an alternator. All of this is put in a very compact package to give you plenty of additional room.”

You don’t have to worry about buying any additional parts to complete Holley’s Mid Mount Accessory Drive, everything you need comes with the kit. When you open the box, you’ll find a water pump, A/C compressor, alternator, and power steering pump with a reservoir. All of the pulleys are included along with the correct size drive belt. Holley also includes the heater hose adapters, power steering to -6 AN hardline, and the alternator plug/harness.

You can learn more about the Holley small-block Ford Mid Mount Accessory Drive right here.