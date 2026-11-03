Back in 2022, Ford Racing unleashed its Megazilla crate engine, a 615-horsepower version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 that is optional in Super Duty pickups. That engine remained naturally aspirated, but several upgrades enhanced its durability and performance. At this year’s SEMA Show, Ford Racing showcased the supercharged Megazilla 2.0 crate engine in the Frostwarden Bronco build. The engine nearly doubles the output of its naturally aspirated predecessor, and it clocks in as the Blue Oval’s most powerful crate engine thus far.

With more than 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque, Megazilla 2.0 (P/N: M-6007-MZ73MD) is the most powerful crate engine ever created by an automaker. However, this isn’t a case of bolting a supercharger onto the original combination. Ford Racing developed the latest version with a stronger block, forged pistons, revised valvetrain hardware, and the airflow of a massive Whipple supercharger.

Ford Racing’s Megazilla 2.0 takes the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 into four-digit horsepower territory, delivering more than 1,200 horsepower and over 1,000 lb-ft of torque with forced induction. The new crate engine features a dedicated development program that includes a revised block, CNC-ported heads, forged internals, 95 lb/hr fuel injectors, and a supercharger-specific combination. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

“It’s been said that I’m really the father of Megazilla. Now we’re on to 2.0. There was obviously a 1.0 that came before it, but what we wanted to do was build a crazy, four-digit-horsepower 7.3-based engine,” Michael Goodwin, Ford Racing Parts Product Manager, said. “I tasked the engineering team with making me at least 1,200 horsepower using the 7.3-liter platform, and they’ve really delivered.”

The centerpiece of that performance is a Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, supported by a dedicated boost-specific camshaft, forged pistons made from a new alloy, and larger fuel injectors. Ford also developed a new 10-rib front-end accessory drive system and revised the belt drive and damper to handle the demands of the supercharged combination.

Ford Tough

“This isn’t just Megazilla 1.0 with a supercharger bolted onto the top. It had its own separate development program,” Goodwin said. “We upgraded a lot of components, and the block has some machining differences.”

Internally, those upgrades include MAHLE forged pistons (delivering a 10.5:1 compression ratio), Callies H-bean connecting rods, and a custom Ford racing camshaft. Meanwhile, ARP 2000 head studs seal the CNC-ported aluminum heads to an improved block (P/N M-6010-SD73R).

A Gen 6 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger is the centerpiece of Megazilla 2.0, providing the airflow required to push the big-displacement V8 beyond 1,200 horsepower. Ford paired the blower with a boost-specific camshaft, forged pistons, larger fuel injectors, and an upgraded 10-rib front-end accessory drive to support the supercharged combination. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Additionally, block changes address cylinder sealing, a critical consideration when pushing a large-displacement engine into four-digit horsepower territory. The production 7.3-liter block features a saw cut between the cylinders to help with cooling. Ford eliminates that cut during Megazilla 2.0 machining to improve sealing between the cylinders.

“The block itself is a very good foundation for high-performance builds. It’s a deep-skirt design, and each main cap has six bolts: two on the sides and four underneath,” Goodwin said. “Everything is checked to make sure it meets our specified tolerances. Any block that doesn’t meet those checks is rejected and isn’t used in an assembly.”

Swap-Friendly

That robust architecture and compact dimensions are part of what makes the Godzilla family attractive to those building classic machines where packaging modern engines can be a challenge. Add 7.3 liters of displacement and the resulting torque, and the appeal is obvious.

“The 7.3 is a narrower overhead-valve architecture, and with all those cubic inches, it makes phenomenal torque,” Goodwin said. “That makes it a natural candidate for trucks and street rods. We even built a Galaxie convertible with one. It’s a great engine foundation for a lot of different projects.”

Megazilla 2.0 features a specially machined 7.3-liter block with the production saw cuts between the cylinders eliminated to improve cylinder sealing. Ford also upgraded the cylinder-head fastening hardware with ARP 2000 head studs and retained the deep-skirt block architecture with six-bolt main caps for a stout foundation under boost. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

For its debut, Ford Racing installed the engine in Frostwarden, a Bronco halo build inspired by heavy-duty Arctic search-and-rescue vehicles. Its 42-inch BFGoodrich tires, custom Weld bead-lock wheels, upgraded Dana driveline hardware, and custom Bilstein dampers give the vehicle the supporting hardware to match its enormous powerplant.

“Frostwarden takes the same ideas we’ve talked about with heritage and grassroots building, but turns everything all the way up to the extreme,” Matt Simpson, Executive Director of Ford Customization, said. “We built it specifically as the launch platform for Megazilla 2.0, our all-new crate engine for Ford Racing Parts. This engine produces more than 1,200 horsepower and more than 1,000 lb-ft of torque. It’s an engine with the kind of ambition that needed a vehicle capable of making an equally big statement.”

The Frostwarden Bronco provides an appropriately outrageous debut platform for Megazilla 2.0. Inspired by heavy-duty Arctic search-and-rescue vehicles, the build combines the supercharged 7.3-liter V8 with 42-inch BFGoodrich tires, custom Weld bead-lock wheels, upgraded Dana driveline hardware, and custom Bilstein dampers. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

With more than 1,200 horsepower available on race fuel, this is hardly an ordinary upgrade. However, for those building something special, Megazilla 2.0 delivers a factory-developed foundation packed with serious potential. Expect the Megazilla 2.0 to start shipping in the first quarter of next year.