Under the bright lights of Sin City, the 2026 SEMA Show features plenty of vehicle builds. As such, it takes a lot to stand out from the crowd, but an all-carbon-fiber 1967 Shelby GT500CR powered by a 1,000-horsepower Coyote under the control of a FuelTech FT7000 ECU is enough to lure in any blue-blooded Ford fan.

Making its first SEMA appearance under Velocity Restorations ownership, Classic Recreations brought its officially licensed Shelby GT500CR Carbon to the FuelTech booth. Fresh from its debut at the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, this limited-production muscle car blends classic first-generation Shelby styling with a carbon-fiber body, modern chassis engineering, and serious Coyote power.

The carbon-fiber body gives the Classic Recreations GT500CR a fresh take on the iconic 1967 Shelby GT500 silhouette. Finished in BASF Glasurit paint, the body features Ringbrothers hood hinges, while Forgeline Carbon Grudge wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires reinforce the car’s modern performance focus. (Photo Credit: Classic Recreations)

The carbon-fiber construction is a major part of the package, but the engineering underneath makes this GT500CR more than a lightweight showpiece. Its Wegner-built Gen 4X Coyote V8 is topped by a Whipple 3.0-liter inverted supercharger and a Wegner front drive system. The result is four-digit horsepower, delivered through a Suncoast 10R80 10-speed automatic and a Panhandle Driveline carbon-fiber driveshaft.

Managing that output is a FuelTech FT700 standalone ECU, which controls the supercharged engine and integrates traction control while working alongside a Vaporworx fuel controller. That combination puts electronic control at the center of the driving experience, giving the car a means to manage how its substantial power reaches the pavement rather than relying on brute force alone.

Under the hood, a Wegner-built Gen 4X Coyote V8 pairs with a Whipple 3.0-liter inverted supercharger and Wegner front-drive system to produce 1,000 horsepower. The FuelTech controller brings advanced engine management to the classic Shelby platform. The company’s FT700 standalone ECU manages the supercharged engine and traction control, working alongside a Vaporworx fuel controller to help control power delivery. A Suncoast 10R80 10-speed automatic channels that power to the rearend. (Photo Credit: Classic Recreations)

Total Control

“A thousand horsepower only means something if the driver can use it, and that’s where FuelTech comes in,” Cody Dabney, Director of Production at Velocity and Classic Recreations, explained. “The FT700 runs the supercharged Coyote and its traction control, working alongside the Vaporworx fuel controller, so we control how the car delivers its power, not just how much it makes. That precision, paired with a carbon-fiber body and a modern chassis, is what separates the GT500CR Carbon from a Shelby with a big engine. It’s the clearest statement yet of where Classic Recreations is headed under Velocity, and SEMA alongside FuelTech is the right place to show it.”

The GT500CR’s carbon-fiber body wraps around a modernized chassis with a Ford 9-inch housing and Gear FX 8.8 center section. A Panhandle Driveline carbon-fiber driveshaft connects the Suncoast 10R80 transmission to the rear end, while Detroit Speed QuadraLink rear suspension and Nitron Elec-Tron electronic ride-control shocks help manage the car’s substantial output. Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic rear brakes use 380 x 28 mm discs and four-piston calipers. (Photo Credit: Classic Recreations)

The chassis hardware is equally serious. A Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front suspension and QuadraLink rear suspension work with Nitron Elec-Tron electronically controlled shocks to bring modern suspension technology to the classic Mustang platform. Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic brakes provide stopping power, with 380 x 34 mm front discs and six-piston calipers complemented by 380 x 28 mm rear discs and four-piston calipers.

In front of those brakes, Forgeline Carbon Grudge wheels wear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, while a Ford 9-inch rearend housing with a Gear FX 8.8 center section handles the rear gearing. Supporting hardware includes a stainless TIG-welded exhaust with titanium tips, Spintech mufflers, DEI heat wrap, and a Wizard radiator/fan package.

Classic Meet Tech

Inside, Scheel-Mann seats, a Classic Recreations console, a Dakota Digital instrument cluster, and an Ididit steering column update the cockpit. Vintage Air air conditioning, Dynamat sound deadening, and a Focal K2 audio system powered by a Mosconi amplifier and Alpine head unit add modern comfort to this carbon-fiber classic.

Inside, Scheel-Mann seats and a Classic Recreations center console complement a Dakota Digital instrument cluster and IDIDIT steering column. Vintage Air air conditioning, Dynamat sound deadening, and a Focal K2 audio system with a Mosconi amplifier and Alpine head unit add everyday amenities. The result is a cockpit that combines classic Mustang character with modern comfort and instrumentation. The FT700 is mounted cleanly in the glovebox, where it can be easily stowed away.

“We are thrilled to have the GT500CR Carbon in our booth this year,” Anderson Dick, FuelTech Founder and CEO, added. “The same FT700 technology our racers trust at the track is running this car’s Whipple-supercharged Coyote and traction control, and Classic Recreations has built something truly special around it. This build is more than a show car. It’s proof of what our technology can do when it’s paired with world-class engineering and the Shelby name. We’re excited for SEMA attendees to see it up close.”

If you can’t make it to the show, visit the Classic Recreations website for more information about these limited-production Shelby builds.