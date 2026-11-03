Turbochargers and Coyote engines are fast friends. Ford’s high-revving V8s love to ingest boost and make big power. Hellion Turbo knows this well, as the company’s Sleeper twin-turbo systems have easily delivered four-digit output, but they have done so literally on the down low, hidden beneath the car. During the 2026 SEMA Show, the company debuted its new top-mount R-Series system for S650 Mustangs that puts the reverse-rotation turbos on display.

Where Hellion’s Street Sleeper kit keeps the boost hardware tucked away, the new R-Series puts it front and center. The reverse-rotation turbochargers sit high in the engine bay for owners who want serious performance potential without hiding the hardware that makes it happen.

The R-Series installation features compact, forward-facing manifolds designed around the packaging demands of the S650 Mustang engine bay. The planned kit includes a 3-inch exhaust and dual 45mm Turbosmart wastegates. Hellion will initially offer the system as a tuner kit, supported by its network of tuners and dealers.

“There has been constant demand for a visible system, especially given the performance the S650 engine already delivers with our existing kits,” John Urist, owner of Hellion Turbo, said. “We decided it was time to develop a top-mount system. That takes more research and development, careful production planning, and time. We worked on it methodically because we wanted to get it right.”

The R-Series uses compact, forward-facing exhaust manifolds rather than the large four-into-one collector headers deployed on the Sleeper kit. That layout helps package the elevated turbos in the S650’s engine bay while keeping the installation clean and visible. The hardware includes 3-inch exhaust and dual 45mm Turbosmart wastegates.

The Mustang Dark Horse displayed at SEMA wasn’t dyno-tested at the time of its debut due to the time constraints leading up to the show, but expect it to deliver some impressive results when it hits the rollers. It will head to the dyno shortly after the show.

Debuted during the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas on Florian Hartenstein’s 2025 Mustang Dark Horse, the Hellion Turbo’s R-Series top-mount twin-turbo system for S650 Mustangs puts the power adders on display. The reverse-rotation layout puts the turbochargers high in the engine bay.

Change Your Tune

“The standard 62mm turbos are capable of supporting around 1,200 horsepower, and 64mm units are available as an option,” Urist said.

The initial offering will be a tuner kit, giving owners the flexibility to build around their particular combination. Hellion chose Palm Beach Dyno to remote-tune the SEMA Mustang. Hellion also has a network of dealers and tuners to help customers dial in the R-series kit for their combinations.

The sound is part of the appeal, too. With the turbochargers and wastegate hardware out in the open, the R-Series is designed to make its presence known. Hellion’s screamer-style turbo arrangement further emphasizes the soundtrack.

The Hellion R-Series system puts its turbochargers and wastegate hardware front and center. Planned turbo options include 62mm units with 1,300-horsepower capability and an optional 64mm upgrade if you need even more power.

“If you don’t like hearing turbo and wastegate sounds, this probably isn’t the kit for you,” Urist said. “If you want a quiet setup, the Street Sleeper is the way to go. This is the in-your-face option. The two kits serve different personalities.”

At its debut, pricing for the kit is $11,995, which is slightly higher than the more straightforward Sleeper kit. For owners who want to show off their turbos, this is an exciting new option. Target availability for the Hellion R-series top-mount kit is February of next year.