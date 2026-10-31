Kenny Brown Speed Academy Takes Enthusiasts To School Online

From picking the right hardware to putting it to the pavement on the racetrack, there are a lot of facets to maximizing the performance of your ride. For those who want to gain more knowledge about building a cohesive combination and driving it to its full potential, the Kenny Brown Speed Academy is offering a 16-week educational program that launches next week.

The next Speed Therapy Academy session kicks off next week, giving enthusiasts a chance to learn from the late Kenny Brown’s more than four decades of engineering, building, developing, and racing performance Mustangs. The virtual program digs into the reasoning behind a well-sorted performance car, covering everything from suspension geometry and vehicle dynamics to component selection and driving technique.

Instead of handing students a parts list, the academy explains how the chassis, suspension, wheels, tires, and brakes work together. The late Brown’s recorded lessons even use engineering software to demonstrate how suspension geometry affects grip, handling, braking, and vehicle response. The curriculum also covers car preparation, track setup, troubleshooting, and his signature Mustang Line approach to performance driving, including braking, corner entry, apexes, and corner exit.

The late Kenny Brown spent more than four decades engineering, building, and racing performance Mustangs. His chassis and suspension expertise helped establish a reputation for balanced, usable performance, and the Speed Therapy Academy continues his tradition of sharing that knowledge with enthusiasts. (Photo Credit: Kenny Brown Performance Group)

The program pairs those lessons with weekly virtual classes and interactive, live Masterclasses featuring respected performance industry experts. Members can ask questions about their own cars, combinations, and performance goals, putting the instruction to work on projects in their garages and at the track.

“What amazes me is how our Speed Therapy Academy alumni constantly tell us they never imagined how much they would learn from Kenny’s lifetime of engineering, building, and racing Mustangs,” Cari Southworth, of Kenny Brown Performance Group, said. “There’s truly nothing else quite like this educational experience in the Mustang performance world, and I think the fact that so many alumni return for future sessions — discovering even more each time — speaks volumes about its value and the incredible community that’s grown around it.”

Masterclasses & More

The lessons aren’t reserved for road racers with dedicated track cars. Street-performance and autocross enthusiasts can also benefit from understanding how alignment, suspension adjustments, and driving inputs affect a Mustang’s behavior. Members also gain access to the alumni community, ongoing educational opportunities, and participating-manufacturer discounts from companies including Kenny Brown, Baer, and Forgeline.

Kenny Brown Performance Group used a whole-car approach to Mustang performance, developing specialized vehicles and chassis and suspension upgrades that work together. The Speed Therapy Academy extends that philosophy beyond the hardware, teaching owners how to make smarter modifications and get more from their cars. (Photo Credit: Kenny Brown Performance Group)

“Our live Masterclasses give STA members extraordinary access to some of the most respected experts in the performance automotive industry — not only to learn from their experience, but to ask questions about their own cars and projects,” Southworth said. “What’s remarkable is how passionate these experts are about helping fellow enthusiasts; many even offer their personal contact information and encourage members to reach out long after the Masterclass ends.”

Brown built his reputation by developing Mustangs that could put their power to use, with chassis engineering and balanced handling central to his approach. The academy carries that philosophy forward by teaching enthusiasts to understand why a modification works, how components interact, and what it takes to get the most from their cars behind the wheel.

“For Kenny, it was never just about building great Mustangs; it was about sharing his passion and everything he’d learned over a lifetime of engineering, racing, and developing these incredible cars,” Southworth said. “Speed Therapy Academy was his way of giving that knowledge back to the Mustang faithful, helping them become better drivers and get more out of their cars. Little did he know that what began as a passion for teaching would become a lasting legacy, allowing his knowledge, experience, and love for Mustangs to inspire generations of enthusiasts for years to come.”

The next 16-week run of sessions begins on November 5, 2026. Visit the Kenny Brown Speed Therapy Academy website for more information and to sign up.