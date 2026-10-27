A 428 Super Cobra Jet engine under the hood of a Mustang is always an attention-grabber, especially when the price of admission is just $10. The prize is a restored 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1, and Angel’s Garage is sending its final build on a coast-to-coast charity campaign that combines classic Ford muscle with a mission to support communities on both ends of the country.

“We wanted our final build to go further than any we’ve done before,” Angela Babala, co-founder of Angel’s Garage, said. “This Mustang gives people across the country a chance to join the ride and support two organizations doing important work in their communities.”

This Orion Silver 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 combines classic SportsRoof style, and big-block power to deliver a compelling prize for his charity raffle. The Mach 1’s centerpiece is Ford’s 428-cubic-inch Super Cobra Jet V8, a big-block built for serious street-and-strip performance. (Photo Credit: The Midnight Mission)

The Mach 1 inquiry question wears Orion Silver paint and has been restored from the ground up. Its headline feature is Ford’s 428-cubic-inch Super Cobra Jet V8, a big-block built for serious performance. When paired with the Drag Pack, the SCJ package brought heavy-duty connecting rods and an engine oil cooler to support demanding use. An automatic transmission adds cruising appeal, but the real draw is the combination of classic SportsRoof styling and one of Ford’s most celebrated muscle-car engines.

The raffle supports two great causes, benefiting both New York Cares and The Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, bringing Mustang enthusiasts together in support of organizations serving their respective communities.

“New York Cares is built on the idea that when people come together, they can make a tangible difference for their neighbors,” Sapreet K. Saluja of New York Cares said. “That’s what makes this campaign so special: a love of classic cars is bringing people together across the country to support communities on both coasts. We’re proud to be part of Angel’s Garage’s final ride and excited to welcome the Mustang to New York for its December finale.”

The journey carries particular significance for The Midnight Mission, which serves people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles.

“This car will travel three thousand miles, but every mile of it runs through a neighborhood where someone is deciding whether to keep going,” Valerie Lord, Director of Advancement at The Midnight Mission, said. “That is who this raffle is really for. Angel’s Garage took a passion project and turned it into something that can change a life on each coast, and we are grateful for a partner willing to build something bigger than either of us could do alone.”

For $10, entrants have a chance to win a restored big-block Mach 1 while supporting two charitable organizations. Visit the official charity raffle website for all the details.