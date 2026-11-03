If you were stuck in the Arctic cold, you’d want your rescuers to get there in a hurry and not worry about traversing the terrain or lacking the muscle to pull you out of trouble. That was the theoretical mission of the Frostwarden, a one-off Bronco revealed at the SEMA Show today. It is also designed as an attention-grabbing showcase for the new 1,200-horsepower Megazilla 2.0 crate engine based on Ford’s vaunted Godzilla 7.3-liter pushrod engine.

“Frostwarden is a Ford Bronco halo build inspired by heavy-duty Arctic search-and-rescue vehicles,” Matt Simpson, Executive Director of Ford Customization, said. “We built it specifically as the launch platform for Megazilla 2.0, our all-new crate engine for Ford Racing Parts.”

The centerpiece of the Frostwarden is Ford Racing Parts’ new Megazilla 2.0 crate engine. Based on the 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 architecture, the supercharged powerplant features a 3.0-liter Gen 6 Whipple supercharger and delivers more than 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Developed by Ford Racing Parts and Ford Customization with an assortment of aftermarket partners, the Frostwarden takes the familiar Bronco platform into seriously outrageous territory. Its towering stance, massive tires, portal axle lifts, and upgraded driveline hardware give it the look of a purpose-built Arctic recovery machine. Under the hood, however, is the real headline: a supercharged 7.3-liter V8 capable of producing more than 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque.

The Frostwarden is the first vehicle built to showcase the Megazilla 2.0 crate engine swap, and it makes quite an introduction. The new powerplant builds on Ford’s Godzilla architecture, pairing its substantial displacement with a 3.0-liter Gen 6 Whipple supercharger. Ford Racing Parts developed the engine as a dedicated performance package rather than simply adding boost to the original Megazilla. The result is a four-digit-horsepower combination that gives builders a new option when a conventional crate engine just won’t cut it.

Its upgraded Dana driveline hardware supports the extreme Bronco build and its four-digit-horsepower Megazilla 2.0 powerplant. The reinforced drivetrain components are part of a comprehensive approach to managing the output of Ford’s supercharged 7.3-liter V8. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Return Of Megazilla

“It’s been said that I’m really the father of Megazilla,” Michael Goodwin, Ford Racing Parts Product Manager, said. “Now we’re on to 2.0. There was obviously a 1.0 that came before it, but what we wanted to do was build a crazy, four-digit-horsepower 7.3-based engine.”

The engine needed a suitably outrageous home, and Ford chose the Bronco for its combination of off-road capability and aftermarket appeal. The Frostwarden concept draws inspiration from heavy-duty Arctic search-and-rescue vehicles, where ground clearance, traction, and the ability to move serious weight are crucial.

Ford’s Frostwarden Bronco adopts the imposing stance of an Arctic search-and-rescue rig, with massive 42-inch BFGoodrich tires and portal gear lifts from 74Weld providing the foundation for its extreme off-road proportions. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

“We build vehicles people are passionate about, but that relationship doesn’t stop when they come off the factory floor and transact at the dealership. Through Ford Racing Parts, our custom garage, and our broader accessory portfolio, our mission is to help customers take what they already love and make it more personal, more capable, or just more fun,” Simpson said. “The common thread across everything you’re going to see from us is that Ford powers what builders imagine.”

That philosophy is evident in the hardware. Rather than relying exclusively on conventional suspension lift components, portal gearing raises the vehicle at the wheel ends.

Supporting Cast

“Beyond the engine, there are some other key developments on Frostwarden that take it above and beyond,” Goodwin said. “It has 42-inch tires, custom 22-inch Weld wheels, and portal axles installed so you can lift the vehicle while preserving critical suspension geometry.”

Upgraded Dana driveline hardware and custom Bilstein dampers round out a chassis package designed to accommodate the vehicle’s imposing footprint and substantial power.

Naturally, the Megazilla 2.0 is the centerpiece, but the Frostwarden is intended to demonstrate how an ambitious crate-engine swap can become the foundation of an entire vehicle. Its development brought together Ford engineering, Ford Racing Parts, Ford Customization, and specialized aftermarket partners. Goodwin originally pitched the Bronco as the engine’s launch vehicle after years of conversations about building a giant V8-powered version of the popular off-roader.

Massive 42-inch BFGoodrich tires, custom Weld bead-lock wheels, 74Weld portal gear lifts, and custom Bilstein dampers give the Frostwarden its extreme off-road stance. The portal hardware adds ground clearance while preserving critical suspension geometry, and upgraded Dana driveline components help support the substantial power. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

Far from a production vehicle, the Frostwarden is an extreme interpretation of an Arctic rescue vehicle. That said, it makes you think about what kind of project you’d want to build around a four-digit supercharged engine that is ready to go right out of the Ford Racing Parts catalog.