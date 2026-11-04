No matter how great a new Mustang might be, enthusiasts can’t resist modding these pony cars to make them their own. That trend continues with the first production Mustang RTR, and the crew at RTR Vehicles is ready to augment the first production Mustang RTR with several upgrades to give it more Ready To Rock attitude.

The factory-built 2026 Ford Mustang RTR already rolls out with a distinctive look, a 315-horsepower EcoBoost engine, and a standard Drift Brake for enthusiasts who enjoy getting slideways. Now, RTR Vehicles is expanding its accessories catalog with more ways to personalize the new pony car.

The RTR Vehicles Upper Grille with LED Air Intakes and Lower Aero Package give the Mustang RTR a more purposeful front-end treatment. The combination adds distinctive styling details and extends the car’s aerodynamic hardware below the front fascia. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

“Having worked with Ford on the design and engineering of the Mustang RTR, we’ve had input on what options were appropriate at the factory level, and what would perform better in the aftermarket,” Josh Hipp, RTR Marketing and Sales Director, said. “Now we can help owners further dial in their specific performance and style to make their Mustang RTRs even more personal with the optimal parts for their cars.”

The exterior upgrades start with RTR lower and corner grilles, a chin splitter and an undertray. Rocker and quarter splitters extend the treatment along the body, while an RTR duckbill spoiler adds another option at the rear.

Get Ready

To sharpen the car’s handling, RTR offers handling spring kits, suspension hardware upgrades, and stiffer bushings. Those parts should appeal to drivers looking to move beyond the factory setup and tailor the Mustang RTR for improved performance.

Upgraded wheels are a popular option, so RTR offers its Aero 5, Tech 5, Tech 7, and Tech Mesh designs, giving owners alternatives to the factory 19-by-9.5-inch Tarnished Dark wheels wrapped in 255/40 ZR19 tires.

RTR Vehicles offers this duckbill spoiler along with other exterior upgrades, like rocker and quarter splitters, a chin splitter, and Quad Tip Active Exhaust Covers. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

The list of upgrades isn’t limited to exterior and chassis hardware. RTR also offers interior additions, including racing harnesses and performance shifters, along with car-care products and Ford Racing tools. For owners who want more from the turbocharged powerplant, the lineup includes the Ford Racing EcoBoost calibration upgrade.

“Our goal working with Ford is leveraging our collaborations in motorsports to take the ownership relationship to all-new levels for both RTR and Ford,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles Founder and President, added. “At the end of the day, this is where we’ll both build a new generation and grow the community of Ford enthusiasts.”

RTR Vehicles turns up the attitude of the factory-built 2026 Mustang RTR with its Lower Aero Package and Upper Grille with LED Air Intakes. The package adds a more aggressive front splitter and lower aero treatment while retaining the signature illuminated grille accents. (Photo Credit: RTR Vehicles)

The factory Mustang RTR delivers an appealing combination of turbocharged performance, drift-ready hardware, and distinctive styling. RTR’s expanded catalog gives owners more room to build on those attributes to take the car to the next level.