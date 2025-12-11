PRI 2025: DEI Unveils New Adapt-A-Shield and Heat Solutions

If there’s one thing you can count on at the PRI Show every year, it’s Design Engineering (DEI) showing up with something clever that solves a problem you didn’t even realize you had yet. This year (2025) was no different. Eric Bond from DEI’s engineering and tech support team walked us through a surprisingly deep lineup of new products—from trackside fixes to full interior solutions—and one item in particular that he’s already using on his own race car.

DEI Adapt-A-Shield can be formed around any shape and protect against up to 392 degrees F at 24mm.

The star of the show is the Adapt-A-Shield, a new heat barrier that looks like DEI’s familiar dimpled aluminum panels but behaves completely differently. It’s thinner, lighter, and way more moldable than the usual floor and tunnel shields, and the wild part is how forgiving it is. You can crush it, fold it, flatten it, reshape it… and it just keeps working. No adhesive needed. If you’re stuck in the pits, you can literally tear it to size (the backing gets a little fuzzy, but hey, it works). Eric said he kept finding new places to use the Adapt-A-Shield on his own car, and honestly, it feels like one of those “keep a sheet in the trailer” products for when something gets too hot or too close for comfort.

DEI also launched its new LokJaw Ties, an upgrade to the stainless ties that use a wave design to preload tension as you cinch them down. Translation: you don’t need the special tool anymore. Just pull them tight and they clamp way harder than the old style. For header wrap, lines, wiring, or anything that needs to stay put under heat, this is going to be an easy win. They’ll hit the shelves toward the end of January.

On the insulation side, the new Boom Mat Acoustic Felt gives builders a finished surface right out of the box. No aluminum top layer here—just a clean felt you can leave exposed. It’s already being used in side-by-side kits, but it makes a ton of sense for trunk panels, interiors, and especially drag-and-drive cars where you need heat and sound control without committing to a full headliner.

Rounding things out, DEI also added RV engine cover kits, pre-cut Jeep transmission pan shields (JT, JL, JK), and a new motorcycle seat shade cover for big touring bikes to keep you—and your passenger—cool while parked if you happen to have any of those, too.

Everything is available now except the LokJaw Ties, which land in late January. Pricing and full specs on the Adapt-A-Shield and other products will be rolling onto DEI’s website throughout the season.