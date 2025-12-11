It’s no secret that drag-n-drive is one of the hottest new drag racing markets, so as we walk the halls of the 2025 PRI Show there are a number of products looking to appeal to this crowd – namely trying to make gobs of horsepower but still drive on the street. Fuel Injector Clinic was one of our first stops when we spotted these massive 3,000cc low-impedance injectors, built from the ground up on a clean sheet design.

“There’s a handful of 300 to 400-plus pound per hour injectors that are out there, and there’s some issues that we’ve heard and found with them. We wanted to make something that resolved those issues,” stated Nick Santarpia at Fuel Injector Clinic. “Idle and drivability matter if you are driving around the country.”

Drag-n-drive has continued to push the boundaries of what is “streetable,” and injectors have become a particular challenge with street driving big power cars. Enter the FIC 3,000cc injector.

Specifically, Nick talked about low pulse width control and leaking. If you didn’t know, low pulse width is the short-duration electrical signals from the ECU to the injector (we are talking 2-3 milliseconds) that command it to open during idle and light load. Larger injectors tend to act like a giant, clumsy ogre. Imagine asking a 10-foot-tall ogre to precisely pour very small, minute amounts of fuel.

“We have pretty good low pulse width control given the size of the injector. The other thing is leaking… A lot of what we have tested leaks right out of the box. You can imagine if you are driving down the road or if your car sits at a pit stop for a couple minutes or whatever, you’ve got fuel dripping into your intake manifold. That’s not good. We spent a lot of time on the leaking aspect first, working with manufacturers in the US to machine parts to the right tolerances and surface finishes. That took two years to get down before we had something that sealed like an OEM injector. What we were going for was OEM quality and durability.”

Being low impedance injectors, they do require an injector driver and/or aftermarket ECU to use. Each set of injectors is flow-matched to within 1 percent and comes with injector data to build your base tune. The injector offset is within 30 microseconds, again a scant amount for a low impedance injector in this size. (Offset is the delay time between the ECU sending the signal and the injector spraying.)

These injectors have already been tested in the field and will support over 2,000 horsepower on a V8 (PN FIC01-3000-8), though FIC recommends working with them to spec your injectors based on airflow and fuel requirements. These injectors are made to order, built, and tested completely in-house so they can’t ship immediately but they are already available on FIC’s website.