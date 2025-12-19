PRI 2025: FTI Builds A Billet 10R80 Torque Converter From Scratch

Making massive power with a Coyote engine is a given these days. You can take a stock long-block, throw some boost at it, and arguably have one of the fastest street cars in your zip code. However, as anyone who has driven these cars knows, the weak link quickly transfers downstream to the transmission. The factory 10-speed is great, but the torque converter can limit your car’s performance potential. FTI Performance developed a solution in the form of its new weld-together 10R80 torque converter shown at PRI 2025.

What makes this unit different is that FTI isn’t just polishing up a factory part. Most options out there start with an OEM core, which has structural limits. FTI opted to manufacture this entire unit in-house. It features a custom billet steel cover and uses furnace-brazed construction. This adds the structural rigidity needed to prevent the converter from ballooning under the immense pressure of a high-boost launch. It is built specifically for the guys who are tired of treating converters like consumable maintenance items.

The changes inside are just as significant. The engineering team relocated the clutch pack to the rear of the assembly. This redesign focuses on lock-up clutch longevity in high-horsepower applications, which is important for 10R80 tuning. FTI also developed a proprietary billet steel stator. Because a turbo car and a blower car apply torque so differently, the company created 20 different stator combinations. This allows you to dial in the shift extension and stall speed perfectly for your specific setup.

FTI is currently putting the final prototypes through a torture-test validation process. They want to ensure that when these hit the shelves in the first quarter of 2026, they are ready for war. For the Mustang or F-150 owner chasing timeslips, this 10R80 torque converter looks like a great option for making the most of all that Coyote power.