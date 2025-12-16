PRI 2025: Liqui Moly Answers – Do You Really Need Premium Oil?

At the 2025 PRI Show, Liqui Moly made a strong case for why premium oil matters—especially for modern Ford performance engines. We caught up with Connor Doran, a technical expert with Liqui Moly, to talk about the company’s Molygen lineup and why it’s a smart fit for everything from daily-driven Coyotes to boosted GT500s.

Molygen oils are designed specifically for the American and Asian vehicle market, and the big differentiator is that Liqui Moly’s proprietary CeraTec anti-friction technology is already blended directly into the oil. That means no extra additives, no guesswork—just pour it in and go. For Ford applications, Molygen covers a wide range of viscosities, including 5W-20 for earlier Mustangs, 5W-30 for street-driven Gen 2–4 Coyotes, and 5W-50 for high-load, high-boost combinations like the Shelby GT500 or hard-driven EcoBoost platforms.

According to Doran, real-world benefits show up quickly. Engines running Molygen oil have demonstrated lower oil temperatures, reduced internal friction, and fewer deposits in turbocharger systems—a major plus for forced-induction Fords that see heat and sustained load. For performance enthusiasts who have invested serious money into their engines, those gains translate directly into long-term durability.

Doran asserted a big part of what sets Liqui Moly apart is manufacturing consistency. Every oil on display at PRI is produced entirely in Germany, in-house, before being imported to the U.S. That single-source production eliminates the variability found in oils blended across multiple facilities worldwide. Whether it’s a European exotic or a high-horsepower Mustang, the formulation and quality remain the same bottle to bottle.

CeraTec itself is a two-part system: a chemical component that bonds to metal surfaces to create a protective anti-friction layer, and solid lubricants that fill microscopic imperfections caused by wear. The result is smoother operation, reduced vibration, less wear, and cooler-running engines—especially critical when oil pressure drops momentarily under extreme conditions.

While Liqui Moly still offers CeraTec as a standalone additive, the Molygen lineup already includes the chemical friction-control technology, making it a clean, all-in-one solution. With roots dating back to 1957 and a product range that spans automotive, motorsports, marine, and powersports, Liqui Moly continues to position itself as a premium option for Ford enthusiasts who want maximum protection without compromise.