Noonan Race Engineering and Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE) have partnered on a brand-new billet Coyote block built for over 3,000 horsepower. We caught up with the folks at Noonan at the 2025 PRI Show to discuss the new billet block, which was in Snot Rocket when Brett LaSala went 3.96 in the eighth and 5.97 in the quarter at 241mph at World Cup. For those of you keeping score, he’s a little over a tenth away in the eighth from MMR’s record, which was made in a tube chassis car, not a door car like Snot Rocket.

FFRE partnered with Noonan to make this standard deck height billet block that can take a whole lot of punishment. With the gloves off, it will be interesting to see where this platform can really go.

If you aren’t familiar with Noonan, they make some of the baddest billet blocks, heads, and manifolds for high-horsepower V8 builds such as 4,000-horsepower Pro Mods. FFRE needs no introduction to Ford fans at this point, and they’ve been behind Snot Rocket since day one in helping LaSala continue to push that platform in his S197. While some may think the block just needs some sleeves and it’s good to go, we’d suspect FFRE has been testing quite a number of things to keep the stock Coyote/Predator block alive, along with smart tuning by LaSala. However, at some point, all parts have their limit. At over 3,000 horsepower, it seems the mains were fracturing, and from this, a partnership was born for a better mousetrap.

The new billet Coyote block is designed with a standard deck height (8.937 inches) and multiple bore sizes up to 3.700 inches. All OEM components bolt right up. The sleeves are, of course, replaceable and the block is repairable in the event of a rod (or other) failure.

The focus for this block was on strength and having the clearance it needed to run a beefier rotating assembly for boost.

“If you look in the main webbing, all of these areas have bigger radius and clearances for the bigger rods and it has aluminum main caps, which helps with thermal expansion when running big power,” pointed out Barry Petit from Noonan. “If you look at the art work that’s on the sides, that’s gusseting to improve strength. Same thing in the valley, all of these organic shapes are what keep it rigid under load – to keep it from twisting or bowing.”

It’s important to note that the Predator Stage 3+ package is still FFRE’s go-to on any 2,000+ rear wheel horsepower Coyote that will see street time because the new block is completely solid (no water). The new Stage 4+ package is already available on FFRE’s site, and can be sold as a block only for just under $16,000. But as they say, if you have to ask the price…

With the stellar reputation of FFRE and Noonan behind it, and more racers looking at the Coyote platform as being viable in the faster classes of heads-up drag racing, we think this could be the beginning of something beautiful.