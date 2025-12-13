PRI 2025: SPE Carbon-Fiber S650 5.0 And Godzilla 7.3 Intakes

Carbon fiber hardware always attracts attention, but some components stand out for the engineering behind them rather than just their dashing good looks. At the 2025 PRI Show in Indianapolis, SPE Motorsport showed off carbon-fiber intake manifolds designed specifically for the S650-era Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter and the Godzilla 7.3-liter platforms.
“…We had heard about a lot of failure points with other carbon fiber intakes. A lot of companies were doing epoxy flanges, but with the expansion and contraction of the carbon fiber, especially under boost pressure, that epoxy would eventually fail,” Dan Snyder, Owner of SPE Motorsport, explained.
Developed over two years, the foundation of these intakes centers on a carbon fiber mono-plenum paired with billet intake runners. This arrangement was designed specifically for boosted applications, with runner and plenum volumes optimized accordingly. Rather than relying on epoxy or bonded joints, the entire assembly is fully bolt-together. Precision-machined interfaces and O-ring seals are used throughout, allowing the intake to be disassembled for service without sacrificing structural integrity.
The runners are machined from billet on five-axis CNC equipment, delivering consistent geometry and surface finish. Holding everything together is a set of custom Torx-drive titanium fasteners, chosen for strength and durability in high-pressure environments.
“…But the cool thing is we came up with a way to lay up the carbon so that we can do what we call our mono plenum. We’re basically sandwiching the carbon fiber mechanically in between the flanges, so there’s no way for it to fail. So we have a lifetime warranty on these, and we actually certify them up to 130 psi,” Snyder said.
A notable feature built into the plenum is an integrated burst panel designed to manage overpressure events. This safety-focused element reflects the intake’s intended use in extreme applications where reliability under boost is critical. The Godzilla version supports multiple throttle body options, and it mounts them at a more favorable angle than the factory intake, which more easily facilitates swapping the brawny pushrod engine in a variety of vehicles.
“On the S650, it is a direct replacement with the factory throttle body location, so if you already have a ProCharger setup or something like that, it will bolt right on,” Synder said. “I feel like for the 24 Mustang guys, it was a big deal to keep the double throttle body…”
If you are looking for an intake upgrade that delivers more performance and durability in a striking package, SPE’s new intakes for the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 and Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 are enticing options.
