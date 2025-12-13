PRI 2025: SPE Carbon-Fiber S650 5.0 And Godzilla 7.3 Intakes

Carbon fiber hardware always attracts attention, but some components stand out for the engineering behind them rather than just their dashing good looks. At the 2025 PRI Show in Indianapolis, SPE Motorsport showed off carbon-fiber intake manifolds designed specifically for the S650-era Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter and the Godzilla 7.3-liter platforms.

“…We had heard about a lot of failure points with other carbon fiber intakes. A lot of companies were doing epoxy flanges, but with the expansion and contraction of the carbon fiber, especially under boost pressure, that epoxy would eventually fail,” Dan Snyder, Owner of SPE Motorsport, explained.

Designed for S650-era Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engines, this carbon fiber mono-plenum intake pairs billet five-axis CNC-machined runners with a fully bolt-together design and mimics the factory dual-throttle-body configuration for a true bolt-on replacement of the factory unit. It is available with weaved or forged carbon finishes. Keen observers will also notice that SPE teased new carbon fiber Coyote cam covers at the show as well.

Developed over two years, the foundation of these intakes centers on a carbon fiber mono-plenum paired with billet intake runners. This arrangement was designed specifically for boosted applications, with runner and plenum volumes optimized accordingly. Rather than relying on epoxy or bonded joints, the entire assembly is fully bolt-together. Precision-machined interfaces and O-ring seals are used throughout, allowing the intake to be disassembled for service without sacrificing structural integrity.

The runners are machined from billet on five-axis CNC equipment, delivering consistent geometry and surface finish. Holding everything together is a set of custom Torx-drive titanium fasteners, chosen for strength and durability in high-pressure environments.

The Godzilla-specific version adapts the same modular carbon fiber mono-plenum and billet runner architecture to Ford’s 7.3-liter platform, focusing on durability, serviceability, and optimized airflow for forced-induction builds. It mounts the throttle body in a more favorable location for swaps and is also available with traditional carbon-fiber weave or forged carbon fiber finishes.

“…But the cool thing is we came up with a way to lay up the carbon so that we can do what we call our mono plenum. We’re basically sandwiching the carbon fiber mechanically in between the flanges, so there’s no way for it to fail. So we have a lifetime warranty on these, and we actually certify them up to 130 psi,” Snyder said.

A notable feature built into the plenum is an integrated burst panel designed to manage overpressure events. This safety-focused element reflects the intake’s intended use in extreme applications where reliability under boost is critical. The Godzilla version supports multiple throttle body options, and it mounts them at a more favorable angle than the factory intake, which more easily facilitates swapping the brawny pushrod engine in a variety of vehicles.

Each intake incorporates a built-in SFI-rated burst panel within the carbon fiber plenum, providing overpressure protection for boosted applications and contributing to the system’s 130 psi operating pressure certification.

“On the S650, it is a direct replacement with the factory throttle body location, so if you already have a ProCharger setup or something like that, it will bolt right on,” Synder said. “I feel like for the 24 Mustang guys, it was a big deal to keep the double throttle body…”

If you are looking for an intake upgrade that delivers more performance and durability in a striking package, SPE’s new intakes for the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 and Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 are enticing options.