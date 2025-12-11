PRI 2025: VMP Uncorks S650 Coyotes With Carbon Intakes

For S650 owners seeking more style and airflow, VMP Performance offers a flashy way to let Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engines breathe even deeper. While there are plenty of bolt-on upgrades available for the latest Mustangs, VMP focused on creating a premium upgrade that is ready to grow with your combination.

“We’ve dug through the data we’ve obtained and pushed the envelope everywhere we saw an opportunity to improve the factory intake tubes,” JD Whitman, Marketing and Media at VMP Performance, said. “We’ve pushed up to a 108mm mass airflow housing diameter for the dual mass airflow sensors, set up the kit to be functional with both the stock throttle bodies and available 90mm replacements, and the tubes feature full carbon construction with billet inserts; we’ve poured innovation into these intakes to maximize the impact. We’re also offering these in multiple carbon finishes to add to the personalized touch under the hood.”

VMP’s 2024-up Mustang GT and Dark Horse carbon-fiber cold-air intake pairs 108mm MAF housings with billet mounting plates, high-flow filters, and OEM-style connectors.

The company offers its new carbon-fiber cold-air intake for 2024-up Mustang GT and Dark Horse models. These systems deliver airflow gains for increased performance without diving into custom tuning. They install with factory-style connections, and look as though the factory intended these cars to rock carbon-fiber induction.

“VMP has been working with the latest generation of Mustang in depth since September of ’23,” Whitman said. “It was our desire to apply what we’ve learned to naturally aspirated configurations as well as supercharged configurations.”

VMP offers the carbon S650 intakes in gloss, matte, forged, and red carbon finishes, offering buyers several styling choices. Under the surface, the system centers around a sizable 108mm mass-air housing designed to support naturally aspirated combinations with room to grow. Billet MAF plates, OEM-type connectors, and high-flow air filters round out a package designed to enhance airflow and look great doing it.

Available in gloss, matte, forged, and red carbon finishes, they are shipped with black clamps. These systems increase horsepower with the factory calibration, and they deliver even more performance with custom tuning.

“We’ve incorporated dual 108mm MAF housing diameters, increased the tube diameter where it meets the throttle body, and included high-flow air filters as part of a complete kit,” Whitman explained. “Gains are in the range of 10 to 15 rear-wheel horsepower with no tune and even more with custom tuning.”

These striking cold-air setups arrive alongside an ever-growing lineup of VMP upgrades for modern Blue Oval machines, including the company’s new Leviathan Coyote intake manifold, which debuted at SEMA last month and aims to support higher-rpm and boosted builds with increased airflow.