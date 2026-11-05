Born with a carbon fiber body, an exotic suspension, and ample Predator power under the hood, the Mustang GTD is the ultimate expression of Ford’s pony car. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be better, and companies like VMP Performance are doing just that. At this year’s SEMA Show, the company unveiled a new carbon-fiber cold-air intake for the Mustang supercar — and it looks stunning.

“This is the first production carbon fiber cold-air intake for the Ford GTD. We’re first to market with it, and it’s constructed entirely from carbon fiber. It isn’t carbon fiber-lined or anything like that. It’s full carbon fiber,” JD Whitman, of VMP Performance, said.

The VMP Performance/Cruise For A Cause development Mustang GTD showcases the supercar’s aggressive widebody proportions, extensive carbon fiber construction, and distinctive aerodynamic treatment. Powered by an 815-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8, this example serves as a rolling R&D platform for VMP’s GTD-specific upgrades and ongoing development work for Dark Horse SC upgrades. (Photo Credit: VMP Performance)

The GTD’s supercharged 5.2-liter Predator V8 already produces 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque in factory trim, so improving its breathing is an ambitious proposition. VMP’s new intake replaces the factory accordion-style intake tube and textured black plastic components with a sculpted carbon fiber assembly that integrates the intake tube and scoop into the engine bay’s already exotic presentation.

The construction goes well beyond a cosmetic carbon fiber overlay. VMP uses gloss 3K twill carbon fiber with a smooth interior finish, multiple layers of material, and a prepreg construction that is autoclave-cured. The result is an intake that looks right at home among the GTD’s extensive carbon fiber bodywork while targeting improved airflow.

VMP Performance’s new Mustang GTD carbon fiber cold-air intake replaces the factory accordion-style intake tube and textured black plastic components with a full carbon fiber assembly. Constructed from gloss 3K twill carbon fiber with a smooth interior finish, the intake features a multi-layer, prepreg construction and autoclave curing. VMP estimates the upgrade will add approximately 30 rear-wheel horsepower.

Bolt-On Power

“We’re estimating a 30-rear-wheel-horsepower gain, although we still have additional dyno testing to complete,” Whitman added. “It’s a complete bolt-on, factory-compatible component, and we’ve retained the factory emissions equipment, including the air pump.”

The intake also reflects a larger development effort at VMP. The company’s Mustang GTD serves as a rolling R&D platform for its growing lineup of GTD-specific performance components, but its role extends beyond the supercar.

VMP is also using the car as a development host for the Dark Horse SC, letting the company explore performance solutions that could carry over to Ford’s latest supercharged Mustang. That work could eventually lead to dedicated upgrade packages for GTD owners, bringing multiple components together into cohesive performance combinations.

The VMP Mustang GTD cold-air intake features an integrated carbon fiber scoop and intake tube, bringing its construction in line with the supercar’s extensive use of lightweight composite materials. The modular design is intended to accommodate factory and aftermarket throttle bodies, giving GTD owners room to expand their combinations.

There was more performance hardware on display in the VMP booth, including the company’s Leviathan intake system. Its complete Coyote air-to-water intake package earned Runner-Up honors in the Best Performance Racing Product category of the SEMA New Products Awards. The system combines a lower intake manifold with a 2,500-horsepower-capable charge air cooler, turbo hat, billet fuel rails, and direct-injection spacers.

For GTD owners looking to add another layer of carbon fiber while pursuing more Predator power, VMP’s new intake makes an appealing combination of form and function. The intake is priced at $1,499, with production units expected to begin shipping in January 2027. VMP is taking $250 deposits now to secure an order.