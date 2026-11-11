New LED Taillights Bring Sequential Style To ’87-’93 Mustang GTs

There are numerous lighting upgrades available for Fox Mustangs, but the clever crew at Oracle Lighting created a line of sequential LED taillight upgrades that fit within the factory housings. The company’s latest offering upgrades 1987-1993 Mustang GTs with brighter lights, sequential blinking, and a fun start-up show.

The new GT-specific conversion kit (P/N: 8208-024; $389.95) brings modern LED technology to the later-era Fox Mustang GT’s inimitable cheese-grater taillights. Rather than replace those distinctive lenses, Oracle Lighting designed its Retro LED system to work behind the original GT louvers. The result preserves the familiar appearance when the lights are off while adding a considerably more entertaining light show when they come alive.

Oracle Lighting’s Retro LED conversion kit brings sequential turn signals and a retro-inspired startup animation to the factory louvered taillights of 1987-1993 Mustang GTs (pictured at the top). The LED layout follows the openings in the iconic cheese-grater louvers, preserving the GT’s signature look while delivering brighter illumination and high-output white reverse lights. The plug-and-play conversion (P/N: 8208-024; $389.95) reuses the original taillight housings and lenses.

“We wanted to create something a little more exciting than just an LED replacement for the original taillights,” Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development at Oracle Lighting, said. “We incorporated a startup sequence. When you fire up the taillights, you get this cool, retro-inspired lighting sequence. Then, when you activate the turn signals, you get a nice sequential signal.”

Retro Fun

That startup animation is more than a quick flash. Individually controlled LED sections perform an approximately 5-second sequence before transitioning into normal running-light operation. Once underway, sequential turn signals add another modern touch, while high-output white LED reverse lights improve illumination behind the car.

“The LX taillights have been super popular,” Hartenstein said. “Obviously, you get the LED lighting, which provides much more consistent illumination, a super-bright reverse light, and sequential turn signals. Fox-body owners really love them.”

The GT conversion builds on the company’s earlier 1987-1993 Mustang LX offering, which brought similar LED technology to the LX’s three-section taillight design. The new application addresses the GT’s unique louvered assemblies, giving owners of both body styles a way to modernize their rear lighting without abandoning the factory look.

The LED modules install inside the original taillight housings and connect to the factory wiring harness. There is no cutting, splicing, tapping, or additional wiring modification required.

More To Come

The GT kit wasn’t the only Fox Mustang lighting news at the 2026 SEMA Show. Oracle also teased its forthcoming 1983-1986 Mustang taillight conversion, expanding its coverage to earlier Fox Mustang models.

Previewed at the 2026 SEMA Show, Oracle Lighting’s forthcoming LED taillight conversion brings its animated lighting technology to 1983-1986 Fox Mustangs (pictured in the middle). The dedicated design accounts for the earlier cars’ distinctive taillight configuration, including the center separation and upper turn-signal section. Like the later GT and LX applications, the system incorporates a retro-inspired startup sequence and sequential turn signals while retaining the classic Mustang styling.

“Another product we’ve just released is our early Mustang Fox-body taillight conversion for 1983–1986 models. While these are very similar to the LX taillights, the early cars have that center separation and a different turn-signal area up top,” Hartenstein added. “Like the GT version, we created a special startup sequence specifically for these taillights.”

For Fox Mustang owners who appreciate the original design but want sharper illumination and a little more personality, Oracle’s GT conversions deliver a slick combo of improved lighting and retro-inspired style. If your Fox needs this upgrade, visit the Oracle Lighting website for all the details.