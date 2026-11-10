One-Off Giveaway S650 Might Be A Sign Of Future Foose Stallions

Back in the S197 era, famed automotive designer Chip Foose lent his name to a series of modified Mustangs dubbed Foose Stallions. While those are out of production, Foose Detail brought the Foose Stallion name to the S650 era with a one-off Foose Stallion built to promote the company’s new line of detailing products, and if you buy a kit, you could win the car the company showed off at the SEMA Show.

Nearly two decades after the original Stallion debuted in 2007, Foose has revisited the Mustang with a fresh interpretation of the modern GT. Unveiled at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the 2026 Foose Stallion combines the familiar performance foundation of Ford’s latest Mustang GT with custom bodywork, signature wheels and the kind of carefully considered details that have long defined Foose’s work. The car also marks the launch of Foose Detail, a new premium automotive care line.

Chip Foose gave the S650 Mustang GT a more muscular profile with a custom widebody package, sculpted front fender flares and a redesigned grille. The factory Magnetic Gray finish wears custom graphics, while 20-inch Foose wheels are wrapped in 275/35R20 Michelin performance tires. Behind them, six-piston Brembo calipers clamp 15-inch front rotors.

“This exceptional car pays tribute to the original Foose Stallion Mustang introduced in 2007. It brings the spirit of that celebrated design to a new generation,” Foose said. “The 2026 FOOSE Stallion combines the power and performance of the latest Ford Mustang GT with distinctive Foose styling, including custom-designed body enhancements, custom Foose wheels and carefully crafted details that transform the production Mustang into something truly special.”

The SEMA show car is also the prize in a promotion tied to the new detailing line. The giveaway centers on the limited-edition Foose Detail Premium Box, which includes eight detailing products, tools, and an exclusive Foose hat in custom collector packaging.

Sharpened S650

As with the original Stallion, the S650’s appeal starts with its proportions. Foose Design developed a custom widebody package with front and rear fender flares that extend the bodywork just enough to give the Mustang a more substantial footprint. The factory Magnetic Gray paint provides a subdued backdrop for a custom graphics package designed by Foose, while custom 20-inch Foose wheels fill the expanded openings. Michelin performance tires measure 275/35R20 up front and 305/30R20 out back.

The front end receives a custom grille package and functional bumper details, while the exterior treatment continues with signature chrome accents, custom quarter-window vents and a Foose rear wing. A MagnaFlow performance exhaust system exits through custom Foose tips, and billet accents with machined details, including pieces signed by Foose, add a personal touch.

Under the custom bodywork, the Stallion keeps the Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8, rated at 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission handles the gear changes.

The Foose Stallion’s custom widebody treatment carries through the rear quarters, where extended fender flares frame 20-inch Foose wheels and 305/30R20 Michelin performance tires. A custom Foose rear wing, quarter-window vents, signature chrome accents, and a MagnaFlow exhaust system with custom Foose tips complete the rear treatment.

The car starts with the Mustang GT Performance Package, including its Torsen limited-slip differential and Brembo braking system. Six-piston front calipers clamp 15-inch rotors, while a Turn 5 1.5-inch lowering kit and upgraded rear sway bar refine the stance and chassis package. Combined with the staggered Michelin tires, those components give the Stallion a performance foundation beneath its custom exterior.

The cabin follows the same approach. Rather than reworking the entire interior, Foose Design added select details to the production Mustang cockpit, including custom headrest treatments chosen by Foose to complement the exterior design.

Whether this one-off signals a new production run of Foose Stallions remains an open question, but it certainly makes a strong case for bringing the name back to the Mustang lineup. For now, one lucky enthusiast will get to find out what it’s like to own one.