If you are a fan of carbon fiber, you might recall that Trick Rides showed off the all-carbon-fiber Scorched 1969 Mustang at last year’s SEMA Show. To shake things up this year, the company created a carbon-fiber 4×4 1968 F-100, which held court in the TMI Products booth at this year’s show. Powered by a Whipple-supercharged Coyote, sporting a TMI interior, and slathered in a striking, translucent finish, it stopped us in our tracks in Sin City.

Under the hood, a Coyote V8 topped by a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger powers this carbon-fiber F-100. Trick Rides estimates output at approximately 750 horsepower at the flywheel. Stainless Works long-tube headers, MagnaFlow mufflers, and a Wizard Cooling system support the boosted combination, which is backed by a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission.

Called “Tricky,” this Bumpside Ford retains the familiar lines of the original pickup while replacing its entire body with pre-preg carbon-fiber panels from Brothers Composites. Built at the company’s Yukon, Oklahoma, facility, the truck wears Blue Candy paint that lets the carbon weave show through, giving the finish plenty of depth.

“We’ve always done muscle cars. We also do a ’69 Camaro, and we kind of wanted to jump into the truck world and try something new,” Jarred Morris, part owner of Trick Rides and one of the truck’s builders, explained. “We’re from Oklahoma, too, and trucks are a big thing there. We wanted to dabble in the truck world.”

Solid Foundation

Under the hood, a Coyote V8 gets a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. Trick Rides estimates the combination produces approximately 750 horsepower. Stainless Works long-tube headers and a MagnaFlow exhaust system let the boosted 5.0-liter breathe, while a Wizard Cooling system keeps engine temps in check. Behind the engine, a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 9-inch rearend equipped with a Pro-Iron upgrade.

Custom carbon-fiber bodywork and LED taillights give Tricky a clean, contemporary rear appearance. Underneath, the Roadster Shop chassis features a parallel four-bar rear suspension, Fox coilovers, and a 9-inch rearend with a Pro Iron upgrade. Baer four-piston rear brakes clamp down on cross-drilled and vented rotors.

The truck rides on a Roadster Shop RS4 chassis configured for four-wheel drive, with a 2.5-inch lift. Roadster Shop independent front suspension works with a parallel four-bar rear suspension, while Fox coilovers and oversized front and rear sway bars manage body motion. Rack-and-pinion steering and a Flaming River tilt steering column complete the chassis package. Sitting at all four corners, Fuel 20×9-inch forged wheels wear 35×12.50R20 Avix tires. Those wheels frame Baer brakes that provide six-piston front and four-piston rear stopping power.

Custom carbon-fiber bumpers and a matching front fascia carry the lightweight construction through the exterior details. Flush-mounted Fesler front and rear glass cleans up the window openings, while Ringbrothers billet door handles and hinges add machined hardware. Custom LED taillights finish the rear.

Inside Job

Inside, Trick Rides teamed with TMI Products to complete a leather-and-Alcantara interior that gives the classic cab a thoroughly modern treatment. The upgrades extend well beyond the seats, encompassing a new center console, dash pad, carpet kit, and headliner. The coordinated components give the cabin a finished appearance, with custom touches tying everything together. Meanwhile, Dakota Digital supplied the gauge suite, while a Billet Specialties steering wheel and Alpine audio system with four speakers and a subwoofer round out the cabin.

“We teamed up with TMI for the interior. It’s got their seats, their new console, their dash pad, carpet kit, and headliner. It’s just all the stuff they offer for one of these trucks, along with some custom interior work,” Morris said.

TMI Products transformed the F-100 cabin with custom leather-and-Alcantara upholstery, upgraded seating, and a new center console. Dakota Digital instrumentation, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, and an Alpine audio system with four speakers and a subwoofer complete the custom interior.

The company plans to offer both configurations, giving buyers a choice between the lifted truck showcased at SEMA and a lowered version with a more pavement-focused attitude.

“We’ve actually sold this one, and we’ve sold the second one, but it’s a slammed version of it,” Morris added. “People are used to seeing us with muscle cars, so we were just like, let’s try the truck market out.”

Trick Rides’ “Tricky” reimagines a 1968 Ford F-100 with an all-carbon-fiber Brothers Composites body finished in translucent Blue Candy paint. (Photo Credit: Trick Rides)

A bespoke carbon-fiber pickup with this level of hardware isn’t for the budget-minded, but you can buy one. If a carbon-fiber classic F-100 sounds like your kind of ride, explore the build and inquire about ordering a 4×4 or lowered version by visiting the Trick Rides website.