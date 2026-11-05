SEMA is usually known for the flashy new parts that blink and shine. However, sometimes we run across a new product that is coming to market to simply provide a solution to an issue. That’s exactly the case when we walked into Vibrant Performance’s booth. While a catch can upgrade might not seem all that important, for someone making huge horsepower who has outgrown their existing catch can setup, this new can is just what the doctor ordered.

“Our regular catch cans work for a wide range of applications. But for the guys with 2,000 horsepower, those don’t work so well. This upgrade is for them,” says Vibrant Performance’s Tasin Disha. The word “upgrade” is pretty prominent there, as this isn’t an all-new kit, but rather a new filter assembly that fits the existing Vibrant Performance catch can kit.

“We’ve given the high-horsepower guys a drop-in solution. They have our standard kit, and then add this can, and it all works together,” Disha explains. “You swap out the standard AN-10 fitting for an AN-12, and then thread on the new filter barrel. It has dual filtration, and about double the internal capacity of our previous can assembly.”

The upgraded filter canister is double the internal volume of the standard Vibrant Performance unit.

Beyond the larger inlet and larger capacity filter barrel, the kit also has an internal dipstick for you to be able to measure the oil level inside the can, without taking it apart to have to physically look inside. Lots of times, catch cans are mounted in less-than-convenient places, so being able to check whether or not you need to go through the trouble of dumping the can, without actually going through the trouble of removing the can, is a real time saver.

While the original kit has been and is currently available for purchase from Vibrant Performance’s website and dealers, the high-horsepower upgrade won’t be available for purchase until the beginning of 2027. “We’re hoping to have them ready by January,” says Disha.