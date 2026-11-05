HP Tuners’ New Display Replaces The Need For A Laptop

HP Tuners is constantly evolving its lineup of tuning products, and its new product at the 2026 SEMA Show follows that trend. At first, the new Render display looks like, well, just a display. But, as HP Tuners‘ Matt Kesatie explained to us, the Render is that, and so much more.

“Render is our new display and tuning device. It’s a display with gauges, has gear and tire wizards, but it is also a delivery device to deliver a tune directly to the vehicle via the MPVI without having to use a laptop. It piggybacks on either an RTD or MPVI port and uses the TDN app,” Kesatie relays. “This basically filled a hole in the market for us because you no longer need a laptop to upload custom tunes to your device. People got tired of the laptop being required for a simple tune upload.”

Being a wireless tuning device is only half of the Render’s feature set. “It’s the fastest and the brightest display on the market, period. It’s ISO certified. It’s shockproof, waterproof for 30 minutes underwater, and dustproof,” explains Kesatie. “It has an ultra-fast GPS chip built in, so it’ll work as an accelerometer. It has pitch and yaw built into it for the off-road guys. There’s a lot of stuff shoved in there. You can see the OLED screen with polarized sunglasses from any angle, and it’s able to be ultra-bright if you need it to be.”

Besides an upgraded display, the hardware the Render is built with is the latest and greatest. “The Bluetooth connection is four times faster than our current Bluetooth connectivity, and the wireless connection is 30 times faster,” says Kesatie. “It will datalog on-board and can upload those logs directly to the TDN servers for your tuner.”

A little birdie also mentioned that eventually, they would like to make the Render display compatible with the HP Tuners Core ECU down the road. For now, the HP Tuners Render in its current form will be available for purchase in the first quarter of 2027.