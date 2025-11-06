SEMA 2025: Trick Rides Debuts All-Carbon ‘Scorched’ 1969 Mustang

Trick Rides turned heads with the debut of its all-carbon widebody 1969 Mustang, known as Scorched. Revealed at the SEMA Show in the TMI Products booth, this build showcases a fusion of modern composites, classic design, and meticulous craftsmanship that reflects more than 8,000 hours of work. The company will sell a limited number of Scorched models to those seeking a high-end, turn-key restomod.

The Yukon, Oklahoma–based shop built the car entirely in its 31,000-square-foot facility, developing every panel from aerospace-grade pre-preg carbon fiber engineered by Brothers Carbon. Designed from the ground up using advanced CAD modeling, Scorched sets itself apart as the first restomod Mustang constructed entirely from the lightweight, high-strength material.

The all-carbon widebody design sharpens the Mustang’s classic profile with flush-mounted glass and Ringbrothers billet details accenting the carbon fiber beneath the Sinister Black finish.

“Scorched represents years of innovation and dedication to blend modern performance with classic Mustang heritage,” Trick Rides founder Jason Engel said. “We’ve pushed the boundaries in every aspect of this build, from the all-carbon body to a handcrafted interior by TMI Products, and we’re excited to show the world what Trick Rides is capable of.”

Under the custom carbon hood is a 429-cubic-inch Kaase Boss Nine V8 paired with a TREMEC six-speed manual transmission. Stainless Works headers and MagnaFlow mufflers handle exhaust duties, delivering a powerful but refined tone. Finished in Sinister Black, the car’s clean look is enhanced by flush-mounted glass and Ringbrothers billet components, including door handles, hinges, mirrors, and LED taillights.

A Kaase-built Boss Nine fills the bay, backed by a TREMEC manual transmission and a Stainless Works exhaust system that gives Scorched its signature tone.

Limited Production

A Roadster Shop chassis supports independent front suspension with Fox coilovers, while a parallel four-link rear setup and oversized sway bars ensure precise handling. Braking comes from Baer six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, with three-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Force tires providing traction.

Auto Meter gauges, TMI’s high-back seats, and handcrafted panels create a driver-focused environment that blends modern comfort with traditional craftsmanship.

Inside, Trick Rides collaborated with TMI Products to create a cabin that combines modern comfort with vintage character. TMI’s new high-back seating design anchors the interior, which also features Auto Meter gauges, handcrafted door panels, German square-weave carpeting, and a bespoke center console.

“From the incredible partners we’ve chosen to work with to the aerodynamics of the carbon fiber, Scorched is the result of adding modern engineering to a timeless platform,” Trick Rides co-owner Jarred Morris added.

LED taillights and a sculpted carbon rear valance give Scorched a modern performance look while retaining the unmistakable stance of a 1969 Mustang.

Only 20 examples of Scorched will be produced, and each buyer can customize the engine and finish to match their preferences. The result is a limited-production restomod that features cutting-edge engineering in one of the most iconic muscle car designs ever made.