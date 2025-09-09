Trick Rides Teases SEMA-Bound All-Carbon 1969 Mustang

Trick Rides is putting a modern twist on one of the most celebrated muscle cars of all time. The Oklahoma-based builder offers a first look at “Scorched,” a widebody 1969 Mustang constructed entirely from pre-preg carbon fiber. The first completed car will debut this November in the TMI Products booth at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The project represents the first known all-carbon 1969 Mustang body, engineered in CAD and refined with 3D scanning for precise fitment. Beyond the visual impact, the lightweight construction delivers improved aerodynamics, added structural rigidity, and significant weight reduction compared to the original steel shell.

Inside, Trick Rides partnered with TMI Products to create a custom interior package that features new high-back seats, German square-weave carpeting, a bespoke console, custom door panels, and an Alcantara headliner. The cockpit also incorporates a 200-mph speedometer, an Alpine touchscreen, and a Kicker sound system.

Muscle & Modern

Customers can select from three engine options, including a VMP-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a 429-cubic-inch Kaase Boss Nine, or a Ford Racing 427-cubic-inch small-block. Each engine is paired with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission and a custom exhaust system using Stainless Works headers and MagnaFlow mufflers.

Underneath, the car rides on a Roadster Shop chassis with independent front suspension, a parallel four-link rear, and FOX coilovers. Oversized sway bars improve stability, while Baer six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 14-inch rotors handle stopping duties. Forgeline three-piece wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Force tires put the power to the pavement.

“Our latest creation, ‘Scorched,’ represents a new era in muscle car engineering and design,” Jason Engel, founder of Trick Rides, explained. “Our goal was to push the boundaries of what a resto-mod could be by adding modern twists to a timeless classic. The result showcases what is possible when modern engineering meets iconic heritage, and I’m beyond excited to debut the completed vehicle with TMI at SEMA.”

The finished car will be displayed in Scorched Black with exposed carbon weave and a silver pinstripe. Trick Rides plans to produce just 20 of these carbon widebody Mustangs, making them among the rarest reimaginings of the classic pony car.