Trick Rides Teases SEMA-Bound All-Carbon 1969 Mustang

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 09, 2025

Trick Rides is putting a modern twist on one of the most celebrated muscle cars of all time. The Oklahoma-based builder offers a first look at “Scorched,” a widebody 1969 Mustang constructed entirely from pre-preg carbon fiber. The first completed car will debut this November in the TMI Products booth at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Our goal was to push the boundaries of what a resto-mod could be by adding modern twists to a timeless classic… — Jason Engel, Trick Rides

The project represents the first known all-carbon 1969 Mustang body, engineered in CAD and refined with 3D scanning for precise fitment. Beyond the visual impact, the lightweight construction delivers improved aerodynamics, added structural rigidity, and significant weight reduction compared to the original steel shell.

Trick Rides Scorched Carbon-Fiber 1969 Mutstang

Inside, Trick Rides partnered with TMI Products to create a custom interior package that features new high-back seats, German square-weave carpeting, a bespoke console, custom door panels, and an Alcantara headliner. The cockpit also incorporates a 200-mph speedometer, an Alpine touchscreen, and a Kicker sound system.

Muscle & Modern

Customers can select from three engine options, including a VMP-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a 429-cubic-inch Kaase Boss Nine, or a Ford Racing 427-cubic-inch small-block. Each engine is paired with a TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission and a custom exhaust system using Stainless Works headers and MagnaFlow mufflers.

Underneath, the car rides on a Roadster Shop chassis with independent front suspension, a parallel four-link rear, and FOX coilovers. Oversized sway bars improve stability, while Baer six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with 14-inch rotors handle stopping duties. Forgeline three-piece wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact Force tires put the power to the pavement.

“Our latest creation, ‘Scorched,’ represents a new era in muscle car engineering and design,” Jason Engel, founder of Trick Rides, explained. “Our goal was to push the boundaries of what a resto-mod could be by adding modern twists to a timeless classic. The result showcases what is possible when modern engineering meets iconic heritage, and I’m beyond excited to debut the completed vehicle with TMI at SEMA.”

The finished car will be displayed in Scorched Black with exposed carbon weave and a silver pinstripe. Trick Rides plans to produce just 20 of these carbon widebody Mustangs, making them among the rarest reimaginings of the classic pony car.

Scorched 1969 Mustang Carbon Fiber Widebody Mods

Color: Scorched Black/Exposed Carbon (Silver Pin Stripe)

Drivetrain

• Boss 429

• TREMEC Magnum Six-Speed Manual Transmission

• Rack and Pinion Steering

• Flaming River Tilt Steering Column

Exterior

• Pre-Preg Carbon Fiber Body Panels

• Trick Rides Flush Mount LED Taillights

• Flush Mount Glass (Front and Rear)

• Carbon Bumpers and Fascia

• Ring Brothers Handles, Hinges, and Mirrors

• Wizard Cooling Module

• Stainless Works Long-Tube Headers

• MagnaFlow Mufflers

Wheels & Tires

• Forgeline Three-Piece, 18×11-inch Front Wheels

• Forgeline Three-Piece, 18×12-inch Rear Wheels

• Continental ExtremeContact Force Tires

Interior

• TMI Products Custom Designed Interior

• TMI Products High-Back Seats

• Alcantara Headliner

• 200-MPH Speedometer

• Alpine Double DIN Touchscreen Head Unit

• Kicker Five-Channel Amp

• Kicker Component Speakers

• Kicker Subwoofer

Brakes

• Front: Six-piston Baer calipers with 14-inch Slotted, Cross-drilled, and Vented rotors

• Rear: Four-piston Baer calipers with 14-inch Slotted, Cross-drilled, and Vented rotors, Adjustable Rear Proportioning Valve

Suspension

• Roadstershop Spec Chassis

• 9-Inch Pro Iron Upgrade

• Parallel Four-Bar Rear Suspension

• Roadstershop IFS

• Oversized Front and Rear Sway Bars

• Fox Coilover Shocks

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

Article Sources

Trick Rides
https://trickrides.com/
405-252-0251

More Sources

Baer Brakes
https://baer.com/
(602) 233-1411
Continental Tire USA
https://www.continentaltire.com
(800) 847-3349
Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298
Jon Kaase Racing Engines
https://jonkaaseracingengines.com/
(770) 307-0241
Kicker
https://www.kicker.com
(800) 256-5425
Magnaflow
https://www.magnaflow.com
(800) 990-0905
Roadster Shop
https://roadstershop.com
(847) 949-7637
Stainless Works
https://stainlessworks.net
(440) 543-6234
VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369
Fox Factory
https://www.ridefox.com/
(619) 768-1800
TREMEC
https://www.tremec.com/
(248)859-6500
TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

