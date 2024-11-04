Trick Rides Launches A Widebody “Scorched” 1969 Mustang

Jason Engel of Trick Rides has already generated excitement with its first creation. The limited series of 20 bespoke Mustangs dubbed “Scorched,” boasts an all-carbon fiber widebody design and advanced technology.

This is not a typical restoration or modified stock vehicle. Trick Rides used CAD design and 3D scanning engineering to build the “Scorched” 1969 Mustang from the bottom up to ensure accuracy and efficiency in its construction. Even simulated wind tunnel tests have been carried out in order to make the most of the car’s aerodynamics. All body parts, including the bumpers, are manufactured from pre-impregnated carbon fiber, thus making the car very hard and light.

Under the hood, buyers get to choose from one of three seriously potent options. A VMP Performance supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a 429 cubic-inch Kaase “Boss Nine,” or a Ford Performance 427 cubic-inch V8 – all with a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission to create a serious driving experience of the classic muscle car. A custom exhaust system, featuring Stainless Works headers and MagnaFlow mufflers, makes the necessary soundtrack match.

The “Scorched” Mustang is on a Roadster Shop chassis, with its top-of-the-line suspension package. It has independent front suspension and Fox coilovers up front, the four-link outback design combined with sway bars is the magic combination for a well-handling car.

It is also installed with tenaciously grippy Toyo Proxes R888R Z-rated tires mounted on three-piece Forgeline wheels. Don’t forget the Baer brake setup with six-piston up front and four in the back. This gives it the stopping power to match whats under the hood.

Engel and his business partner, Jared Morris, will hand build each “Scorched” Mustang in their 31,000-square-foot workshop in Yukon, Oklahoma. The first model will feature an eye-searing “Scorched Red” paint job, with exposed carbon fiber accents. Flush-mounted glass and billet aluminum door handles, hinges, mirrors, and LED taillights from Ringbrothers lend a touch of modern refinement.

The Trick Rides “Scorched” 1969 Mustang, priced at $429,000, is a limited offering for serious car collectors and enthusiasts. Pre-orders are now available for this limited-edition Mustang through the Trick Rides website. This old-school design with modern technology and fine craftsmanship is a package that sets the new benchmark for high-performance restomods.