The yearly automotive extravaganza known as the SEMA Show brings out all kinds of vehicles, but many are high-end builds. One that stood out as elite blended modern supercharged performance with 15,000 hours of craftsmanship to deliver show-stopping vibes to the Meguiar’s car care booth. That machine is the GT/FX, a gorgeous 1956 F-100 pickup.

Built by Fat Fender Garage, the GT/FX is the company’s most ambitious project to date. The Designer Series creation belongs to owner Tony Peressini and reimagines Ford’s classic pickup with the attitude and performance aspirations of a modern Ford GT. From its proprietary chassis to its handcrafted interior, nearly every aspect showcases the Arizona builder’s in-house capabilities.

A Gen 3 Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 topped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger produces 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. Custom valve covers dress up the engine, while Fat Fender Garage’s 3-inch exhaust features Borla XR-1 Raceline mufflers, JMD resonators, and electric cutouts. A Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission corrals the supercharged power. (Photo Credit: Fat Fender Garage)

“GT/FX illustrates just how far we can take a classic truck,” Jason Noel, CEO and founder of Fat Fender Garage, said. “We wanted to bring the attitude of a Ford GT to a ’56 F-100 and carry that idea through every aspect of the build. This truck represents the culmination of everything our team has learned and built over the years.”

Under the hood, a Gen 3 Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8 topped with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger delivers 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. A Ford 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission manages the output, while custom valve covers add a finishing touch. Letting the boost Coyote breathe is an equally bespoke 3-inch exhaust featuring Borla XR-1 Raceline mufflers, JMD resonators, and electric cutouts.

The custom black Fat Fender Garage interior combines premium leather detailing with specially upholstered bucket seats and a leather dash pad. Modern gauges, audio, and air conditioning provide contemporary amenities, while concealed HVAC outlets, custom door actuators, and carefully integrated controls preserve the cabin’s streamlined design.

Fully Custom

An FF1 Performance Coilover Chassis puts that power to the pavement, finished in Prismatic Powders. Meanwhile, Wilwood six-piston front and four-piston rear disc brakes provide stopping power. The brakes reside behind custom HRE wheels wearing Toyo Proxes Sport 2 tires measuring 245/45R20 up front and 315/35R20 out back.

The all-steel body received extensive hand fabrication to achieve its lower, wider stance. Fat Fender Garage pancaked the roof and hood, sectioned the cab by two inches, and widened the front and rear fenders. Custom running boards, chin splitters, and a grafted-in GT350 rear diffuser reinforce the performance theme, while the factory grille remains the only major exterior component left unmodified.

Fat Fender Garage transformed this 1956 Ford F-100 with extensive hand-fabricated bodywork, including a pancaked hood and roof, two-inch-sectioned cab, and widened front fenders. The original factory grille remains, framed by custom chin splitters, flush-mounted glass, and Cerakote-finished stainless trim. Custom BASF paint and hand-finished racing stripes complete the GT/FX’s supercar-inspired appearance. (Photo Credit: Fat Fender Garage)

A custom double-walled bed features distinctive flares and a push-button tailgate release. Flush-mounted glass, one-piece side windows, carbon-fiber mirrors, and custom LED rear lighting sharpen the details. Custom BASF paint and hand-finished racing stripes complement Cerakote-finished stainless bumpers, trim, and hardware.

Inside, a custom black Fat Fender interior features premium leather detailing, upholstered bucket seats, and a leather dash pad. Modern gauges, audio, and air conditioning deliver contemporary convenience, while concealed HVAC outlets and custom door actuators maintain the clean presentation that really stood out on the SEMA Show floor.